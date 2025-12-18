FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Rani Mukerji steals spotlight in stunning Black floral dress at Vaibhavi Merchant’s star-studded birthday bash, SEE pics

Rani Mukerji wowed in a black floral midi dress and diamond jewellery at Vaibhavi Merchant’s birthday, standing out among Bollywood stars with her elegant and chic style.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

Rani Mukerji steals spotlight in stunning Black floral dress at Vaibhavi Merchant’s star-studded birthday bash, SEE pics
TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji recently made a stunning appearance at choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant’s birthday party in Mumbai. She has always been considered a graceful and stylish character, and she, once again, proved the point that she is one of the most elegant stars in the industry. The event was a grand celebration with several famous Bollywood personalities attending it.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rani Mukerji wore a black floral midi dress adorned with vibrant flowers in shades of red, pink and gold. The dress's design included a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt, which not only provided comfort but also covered up in style. Feminine and festive floral patterns were an addition that made the dress suitable for a party night. Her dressing was a mixture of classic elegance and modern chic, which proved that timeless fashion choices could be fun and trendy.

Rani opted for sparkling diamond jewellery, including a choker necklace, matching earrings, a bracelet and a ring. She carried a black top-handle bag and wore black peep-toe heels that completed her ensemble elegantly. She kept her makeup very soft and glamorous, consisting of winged eyeliner, mascara, rosy cheeks and bold red lips. She wore her hair in gentle waves, allowing it to fall freely on her shoulders, which contributed to her elegant look in general.

Also read: From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025

Starry celebration and stylish moments:

The birthday celebration united a lot of Bollywood stars, for example, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Besides, Rani's classy floral dress and self-assured personality were the reasons she was seen first. The fans and fashion critics expressed their admiration for her appearance by pointing out that she easily combines elegance, sophistication and contemporary fashion. She was the best illustration of ageless fashion among the rest, showing that having simple yet chic options can still make an impression at events.

