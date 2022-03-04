Randeep Hooda shares picture from hospital, says 'kuch yaad kyu nahi aa raha'

Randeep Hooda has done some hardcore action and gravity-defying stunts, but it took a toll on the actor's health, thus he underwent knee surgery in Mumbai. The 'Extraction' actor shared an image from the hospital, where he's looking determined, and took a quirky take on his health by saying, "Choth toh gutne pe lagi hai, par kuch yaad sa kyu nahi aa raha."

Check out Randeep's post

This is Randeep's second knee surgery, as during his last release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,' he had got injured and went for the first surgery. This is the same knee where he got hurt again during the shoot of his upcoming digital debut series, 'Inspector Avinash.' As soon as Hooda posted the picture, his colleagues and fans poured in good wishes. Radhe's co-star Gautam Gulati commented, "Get well soon paaji." Ali Quli Mirza commented, "Sir plz take care of u inshallah all will be well speedy recover inshallah." Kubra Sait commented, "Get the well soon." "Wish you speedy recovery," commented another user. Post his surgery, the actor got discharged, and he was spotted leaving the hospital.

Last year, Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra expressed his gratitude towards Randeep Hooda. The 23-year old boy from Panipat, Haryana has suddenly become an overnight superstar after his historic gold medal win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After his win, he had been on a spree of giving interviews, attending various ceremonies and revealing many things, which most people didn't know about him before. In an interview, Neeraj Chopra expressed his love for the Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, saying that he has seen many of his films. He particularly talked about the film 'Laal Rang' where Randeep Hooda, also from Harayan played a Haryanvi character and according to Chopra he got the authentic Haryanvi accent in the film. On the work front, Apart from 'Inspector Avinash,' Hooda will also be seen in the series 'CAT,' and film 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.'