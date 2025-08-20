Randeep Hooda birthday: 5 roles that prove he’s Bollywood’s most underrated gem

On Randeep Hooda’s birthday, we revisit five iconic performances that showcase his incredible range as an actor. From a rugged kidnapper in Highway to a tragic prisoner in Sarbjit, Hooda has proven time and again that he is truly the master of versatility.

Mahabir Bhati: Highway (2014)

As Mahabir, the rugged kidnapper in Highway, Hooda brought a rare mix of menace and vulnerability. His layered portrayal turned what could have been a typical criminal role into a character full of pain, humanity, and unexpected tenderness.

Charles Sobhraj: Main Aur Charles (2015)

In this crime drama, Hooda transformed into the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj with chilling precision. His sharp dialogue delivery, suave demeanor, and dangerous charisma made the performance both gripping and unsettling.

Sarabjit Singh: Sarbjit (2016)

Hooda stunned audiences with his haunting portrayal of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian prisoner in Pakistan. His physical transformation, coupled with an emotionally raw performance, brought heartbreaking realism to the tragic true story.

Raja Ravi Varma: Rang Rasiya (2014)

Playing the celebrated painter Raja Ravi Varma, Hooda captured the artistic brilliance and personal struggles of the visionary. From passion to vulnerability, his nuanced performance brought the historical figure to life on screen with grace.

Saju Rav: Extraction (2020)

Hooda made a powerful international debut in Netflix’s Extraction as Saju, a conflicted former soldier. His fierce screen presence, intense action sequences, and emotional depth proved that he could shine on the global stage as well.