Ranbir Kapoor to re-establish RK Studios with his directorial debut, Deepika Padukone may join: Report

The iconic RK Films logo, synonymous with timeless Bollywood classics, might soon make a comeback, bringing nostalgia to a new generation of film enthusiasts. Late Legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor's grandson Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly working on bringing the banner RK Studios with his directorial debut project.



Ranbir Kapoor to revive RK Studios

According to reports, the Animal actor plans to revive RK Films by assembling a strong creative team before setting up a new space in Mumbai. After Godrej Properties acquired RK Studios in 2019, the focus is on re-establishing the brand, with plans to create an office and screening theatre in the future. “They’re not rushing to construct a studio just yet. Right now, the priority is to re-establish the brand. Eventually, they will create a space which can have the production house’s office and a screening theatre," a source told Mid-Day.

Ranbir Kapoor wants to infuse modern sensibilities with the studio's classic values to appeal to today's audiences. It is being reported that he'll collaborate with industry experts and collaborate with some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including actress Deepika Padukone and director Ayan Mukerji, to bring fresh narratives and innovative filmmaking to the forefront. The revival is not just about producing films; it is about fostering a collaborative environment that encourages new ideas and artistic expression within the industry, showcasing the talent and creativity that RK Studios has always been known for.

About RK Studios

RK Studios, founded by Raj Kapoor, was a renowned film studio in Mumbai's Chembur area. Established in 1948, it was a hub for many classic Bollywood films. The studio was known for its iconic productions and played a significant role in shaping Indian cinema. After a devastating fire in 2017, RK Studios seemed to fade into history when the Kapoor family sold it to Godrej Properties for approximately Rs 200 crore. However, Ranbir Kapoor's new initiative brings renewed hope for the iconic studio's revival and its continued impact on Indian cinema.