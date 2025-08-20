Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood celebs who dared to speak about drug addiction

These Bollywood celebs have openly shared their struggles with drug addiction, turning their battles into stories of strength and recovery.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has long spoken candidly about his battle with drug addiction, calling it 'nine years of hell.' He has often recounted how substance use derailed parts of his life and career before he worked toward recovery.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has admitted experimenting with drugs in his youth and has described being addicted to nicotine since his teens. He has spoken about quitting habits and learning from those early mistakes.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan’s drug-related troubles became public in the early 2000s, including a 2001 narcotics case. In recent years, he has opened up about quitting alcohol, seeking help, and getting his life back on track.

Somy Ali

Somy Ali has publicly admitted experimenting with marijuana as a teenager and later discussed the wider drug culture in showbiz while defending others who faced allegations. She has described her own youthful experimentation as a learning moment.

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar has shared a candid account of his early and intense struggles with substance abuse, describing how addiction affected his family and career and how he has worked toward recovery since.