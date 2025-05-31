The 14-year-old recently caught fans' attention with her selfie, hinting at her gradual rise to stardom.

Samara Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's niece, is gaining attention in the public eye. From her airport spotting with her mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to her adorable childhood pictures and videos, fans swoon over her cute antics. It's no secret that she enjoys being in front of the camera and aspires to be an actress, as mentioned by her mother in several interviews. Amidst this, fans are noticing Samara's transformation from kid to teenager. The 14-year-old recently caught fans' attention with her selfie, hinting at her gradual rise to stardom.

As Samara has already made a mark as a budding singer, and social media sensation, her latest photo has garnered praise. All eyes are on her as he dazzles in black ethnic wear, with her hair open. She is all decked up for a perfect selfie, leaving fans in wonder if the star kid is prepping up for something. Reacting to her selfie, a user commented, “Acting, performance aur script selection ek dum badya hui toh star ban jaayegi future me.” A second user reacted, “Vivah 2 ki actress (punam)?” while gushing over her Indian avatar.

“Seems like she had been from parlour, but she doesn't need parlour,u r natural beautiful Samara,” stated a user. “Kashmir ki Kali,” added another user. Meanwhile, Riddhima earlier confirmed her entry into films saying, "Sam, 110% is joining the movies. Eventually, everyone will end up joining the film industry. It’s in their blood,” she was quoted as saying to a publication. Riddhima also revealed that Samara idolises Ananya Panday.



Most recently, Samara’s grandmother Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable glimpse of her childhood on her 14th birthday. Neetu posted a sweet video of little Samara singing the iconic song Balam Pichkari from her mamu Ranbir's film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). The video was captionted as, “Throwback of our cuteness.” And let’s just say, the cuteness overload was real!”



Meanwhile, Samara Sahni, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni. Riddhima, who is a successful jewellery designer and co-partner in a clothing brand, is all set to make an acting debut with Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Bharat Sahni is a businessman based in Delhi.