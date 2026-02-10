Ranbir Kapoor on fatherhood: ‘I want to be friend to Raha’, build closer bond than he had with Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor says he wants to be a friend to his daughter Raha and have a closer, more open bond than he had with his father Rishi Kapoor. He embraces modern parenting while balancing his career with Alia Bhatt.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently shared his thoughts about being a father to his daughter Raha, whom he has with wife Alia Bhatt. He described the ways that becoming a parent has transformed his personal development while explaining his desire to establish a different relationship with his child than the one he shared with his father, Rishi Kapoor.

'I want to be a friend to Raha':

Ranbir expressed his desire to become a better parent during his interview. He explained that his relationship with his late father was a little distant. He remembered their relationship had a typical distance which existed between people during that time period. Ranbir wants to establish a different relationship with Raha. He wants to support her, understand her and be someone she can confide in and share her thoughts with. He said, 'I want to be a friend to her.'

Raha’s arrival and family moments:

Ranbir and Alia became parents to their daughter in 2022. Since then, they have shared small glimpses of their family life with fans. The couple revealed Raha's face to the public in December 2023 and it became a widely celebrated moment. Fans appreciated their openness and the love they showed for their child.

A modern approach to parenting:

Ranbir explained how becoming a father had transformed his personality. He now makes sure to spend quality time with Raha and encourages a friendly, open relationship rather than a strict or distant one. His approach reflects a modern parenting style, which emphasises building emotional ties and achieving mutual understanding. Fans have shown appreciation for Ranbir because of his truthful nature and his wish to create a deep relationship with his daughter Raha. The speaker shows how love, trust and communication form the essential elements that connect parents with their children. The couple Ranbir and Alia maintain their film careers while they raise their family because the experience of parenting brings them both happiness and deep fulfilment.