Ranbir Kapoor loses his calm at Paparazzi while attending screening with Alia Bhatt, video goes viral: Watch

Ranbir Kapoor briefly lost his cool when paparazzi crowded him and Alia Bhatt at a Mumbai screening, asking them to step back before calmly posing; fans later supported him, citing the need for personal space.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently went to attend a film screening with Alia Bhatt in Mumbai and after the screening, he lost his cool on a photographer. This moment, captured on camera, has since gone viral, sparking debate over paparazzi behaviour and celebrity privacy.

Ranbir Kapoor reacts as paparazzi crowd video:

A special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi was prepared on Tuesday. The film featured Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out to attend. The couple went for comfortable clothes, yet they looked stylish. Ranbir wore a teal polo shirt with beige trousers, and Alia wore an all-black outfit paired with minimal accessories. But the evening took an awkward turn as paparazzi gathered closely around their car, attempting to capture photos. The incident captured in several videos from the spot has surfaced online, showing the crowding that seemed to unsettle Ranbir.

The video shows him asking photographers to move away from the couple because they needed more space. Ranbir showed a moment of irritation before he regained control of his emotions and asked the photographers whether they needed specific photos. He requested some distance between himself and the couple so they could take pictures elsewhere. The video captured his statement, 'Aap logon ko photo chahiye…chalo, which showed photographers telling each other to step back.

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Fans defend Ranbir Kapoor online:

After the incident occurred, social media users showed their support for Ranbir Kapoor. People began to complain about paparazzi who tried to photograph celebrities because they believed the photographers crossed acceptable boundaries during their work.

One user commented that photographers should maintain a respectful distance and seek permission before clicking pictures, adding that having a camera does not justify invading someone’s personal space. The incident once again sparked a conversation about celebrity privacy rights and Indian paparazzi practices.