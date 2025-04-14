Randeep Hooda recently questioned Ranbir Kapoor's involvement in Highway promotions, adding that it’s probably from there that Alia and Ranbir came closer and eventually got into a relationship.

Randeep Hooda recently slammed Ranbir Kapoor's Highway promotion stunt, wondering if Alia Bhatt's romance was the real reason. Imtiaz Ali's film Highway brought together Alia and Randeep, but in a shocking twist, he was sidelined during promotions, with Ranbir - who had a no role - taking center stage alongside Alia. Randeep fired back, hinting that Ali's decision to favour Ranbir might have been driven by her alleged romance with him. The snub left Hooda feeling bitter, and he recently spoke out about it.

In a podcast interview, Randeep admitted that he felt bitter about being left out and speculated that his life and career would have been easier with more support. “Iss baat ka mujhey bhi boht bura laga tha kyunki uss waqt agar mereko aur sahara milta toh shayad mera jeevan thoda aur aasan ho jata, career thoda aur aasan ho jata. (I also felt bad about it because at that point, if I had gotten more support then, my life and career would have been easier)”he said.



Randeep Hooda slams Ranbir Kapoor's Highway promotion stunt

Further, Randeep raised eyebrows with his bombshell claim about Ranbir's involvement in Highway promotions. “Ranbir Kapoor ka iss picture se kya lena dena hai? (What did Ranbir Kapoor have to do with the movie?” he questioned, adding that it’s probably from there that Alia and Ranbir came closer and eventually got into a relationship. “Shayad vahi se shaadi I shuruvat hui aur main unn dono ko mubarakbaad deta hu. Isse agar unka jeewan aapas mein mila toh main isse bohot khush hu,” he added. “Shayad vahi se shaadi ki shuruvat hui aur main unn dono ko mubarakbaad deta hu. Isse agar unka jeewan aapas mein mila toh main isse bohot khush hu (Maybe that's where their marriage started, and I congratulate both of them. If their life came together because of that, I'm very happy about it),” he added.



Randeep Hooda believes his character was crucial to Highway's success

However, Randeep further revealed that he became part of Highway's promotions for the last couple of days when the movie wasn’t getting enough traction. He speculated that it was a strategy to focus on Alia Bhatt due to the film's theme of female exploitation. However, he believes his character, Mahaveer Bhati, was crucial to the film's success. Despite this, Randeep later collaborated with director Imtiaz Ali on Love Aaj Kal (2020) with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.