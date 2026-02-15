Ranbir Kapoor drops major update on Love & War, confirms it will release after Ramayana Part One: ‘Good things...'

Ranbir Kapoor reacted to a fan’s joke about his film delays, saying good movies take time. He confirmed that Love & War will release after Ramayana Part One, where he will play Lord Ram and assured fans that he is working hard on his upcoming projects.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently reacted to a fan who joked about how long his movies take to release. Ranbir read a comment during his brand Instagram Live session, which claimed that he frequently tells fans to meet him at the movies but then vanishes for extended periods. The fan was referring to the long gaps between some of Ranbir’s films. Ranbir smiled when he said that his bad luck results in his projects taking more time to complete. He pointed out that most movies require four to six months to complete, yet his films need much more time. Ranbir has dedicated himself to working hard during the last few years because he wants fans to enjoy his upcoming films after they are finally released. He said that good things need time to develop.

Upcoming films fans are waiting for:

Fans are eagerly waiting for a few of Ranbir’s upcoming projects. The period romantic drama Love & War, which Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed, features Ranbir together with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as its main actors. The film has been delayed multiple times and Ranbir confirmed it will be released after his next big project, Ramayana Part One.

Ranbir will portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated project Ramayana, which he will direct. The first part of this mythological epic is planned to release around Diwali 2026, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027. Fans are excited to see Ranbir in this legendary role and the films are expected to be grand cinematic experiences.

Message to fans:

Ranbir showed his fans that dedicated work on movies shows dedication while spending his time on them. He showed his commitment to his work by saying that he works hard on his projects to achieve results which please him. His response showed both calmness and honesty because he wanted to show his fans that he appreciates their patience, while he believes that good films need time to develop.