Ranbir Kapoor chicken, Deepika Padukone dosa: Explore restaurants that serve dishes served named after Bollywood celebs

Let's explore several eateries worldwide that serve dishes named after Bollywood stars, combining India’s love for food and cinema in most unique way.

In India, food and Bollywood are two greatest loves. We often wonder what our favourite stars enjoy eating, but did you know that there are restaurants and cafés across the world that have named dishes after Bollywood celebrities? Let’s take a look at some famous eateries and the Bollywood-inspired food they serve.

Milanda Jagtiani: Bobby Deol Cheesecake

Mumbai’s popular confectioner, Milanda Jagtiani, has something special for fans. They dedicated a decadent 3-tier chocolate cheesecake, which is loaded with chocolate in the upper half and baked with secret ingredients in the lower half. The rich indulgence is named after Bobby Deol and is a must-try.

Veer Ji Malai Chaap Waale: Sunny Leone chaap and Baby Doll chaap

Delhi-NCR Veer Ji Malai Chaap Waale in Gurgaon eatery offers over a hundred types of chaap, yet it is most famous for its quirky offerings named the Sunny Leone Chaap and Baby Doll Chaap. A full plate costs about Rs 200 and tastes best when paired with soft rumali rotis.

Dosa Lab: Deepika Padukone dosa

The restaurant Dosa Lab has a menu item called the Deepika Padukone Dosa. Interestingly, the Bollywood diva herself discovered it while on holiday with her husband Ranveer Singh. Crispy, flavorful, and priced at around Rs 800.

Noor Mohammadi: Chicken Sanju Baba

In Mumbai, the iconic Noor Mohammadi Restaurant offers a special dish called Chicken Sanju Baba. This dish was created after actor Sanjay Dutt visited the restaurant and requested a customised chicken preparation with his own twist of flavours.

Pal’s Dhaba: Ranbir Kapoor Chicken Dish

Chandigarh’s famous Pal’s Dhaba has a chicken dish named after Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. The story goes that during a promotional visit, Ranbir ordered almost the entire menu and enjoyed every bite with great enthusiasm. Impressed by his appetite, the owner decided to honour Ranbir by naming a chicken dish after him.

