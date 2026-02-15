Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2: 'We wanted the...'

Ranbir Kapoor has postponed Love War to avoid clashing with big films like Dhurandhar 2 starring Alia Bhatt and Ramayana featuring Vicky Kaushal. The move aims to prevent a box office clash and ensure better performance for all films involved.

Bollywood fans are eagerly awaiting the release of some big films this year, but a clash of movie dates has led to a shift in plans. The well-known Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently announced that his next film, Love War, will now be released later. To ensure a more seamless launch for all parties, the decision aims to avoid competing with other well-known films scheduled for release at roughly the same time.

Why the delay?

Kapoor's decision to delay Love War was made to avoid a 'toxic clash' with major releases such as Dhurandhar 2 (starring Alia Bhatt) and Ramayana (starring Vicky Kaushal). Both of these films are anticipated to dominate the box office due to their large fan bases and excellent production values. A conflict between such popular films could confuse viewers and hurt everyone's earnings at the box office.



To give Love War enough room to succeed, Ranbir Kapoor's team strategically decided to postpone the film. Given the increasing industry competition and the need to give films an equal chance at success, this delay is viewed as a wise decision.

The impact on the industry:

The delay is a reflection of Bollywood's increasing recognition of the value of carefully thought-out release dates. Conflicts between movies have hurt box office receipts in the past. Filmmakers aim to maximize audience interest without overburdening them with options by distributing the releases. It also indicates that actors and filmmakers are starting to think more carefully about how their movies will do and how to steer clear of pointless competition. Both critics and fans have praised this decision because it lets each movie shine without being overshadowed by too many release dates.

Although Love War will have to wait a little longer, Ranbir Kapoor's decision to postpone the movie is being seen as a wise and calculated move. Bollywood films will probably do better at the box office and viewers will have more time to watch their favourite films if there are fewer conflicts.