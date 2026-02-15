FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 120 mist spray system installation at Indira Gandhi International Airport to control air pollution

Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaava: 'What a special...'

Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2: 'We wanted the...'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why

Murder or suicide? WhatsApp message surfaces after Noida couple found shot dead in parked car on Valentine’s day

Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaih died by suicide in US? Chilling last words to his roommate, ‘I've stopped caring man’

Delhi Gang War: Man linked to Gogi gang shot dead in Rohini, Tillu gang angle suspected amid rivalry

Big action on Mumbai metro pillar accident: Rs 5 crore fine imposed on contractor, 5 arrested

EAM Jaishankar’s first reaction to US claims of India halting Russian oil purchases: ‘Wedded to strategic autonomy’

Bangladesh elections: BNP leader Tarique Rahman as PM, cabinet ministers to be sworn in on Feb 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaava: 'What a special...'

Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaav

Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2: 'We wanted the...'

Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2: 'We wanted the...'

Ranbir Kapoor has postponed Love War to avoid clashing with big films like Dhurandhar 2 starring Alia Bhatt and Ramayana featuring Vicky Kaushal. The move aims to prevent a box office clash and ensure better performance for all films involved.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 11:35 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2: 'We wanted the...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood fans are eagerly awaiting the release of some big films this year, but a clash of movie dates has led to a shift in plans. The well-known Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently announced that his next film, Love War, will now be released later. To ensure a more seamless launch for all parties, the decision aims to avoid competing with other well-known films scheduled for release at roughly the same time. 

Why the delay?

Kapoor's decision to delay Love War was made to avoid a 'toxic clash' with major releases such as Dhurandhar 2 (starring Alia Bhatt) and Ramayana (starring Vicky Kaushal). Both of these films are anticipated to dominate the box office due to their large fan bases and excellent production values. A conflict between such popular films could confuse viewers and hurt everyone's earnings at the box office.

To give Love War enough room to succeed, Ranbir Kapoor's team strategically decided to postpone the film. Given the increasing industry competition and the need to give films an equal chance at success, this delay is viewed as a wise decision.

Also read: Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 'Humare director is a...'

The impact on the industry:

The delay is a reflection of Bollywood's increasing recognition of the value of carefully thought-out release dates. Conflicts between movies have hurt box office receipts in the past. Filmmakers aim to maximize audience interest without overburdening them with options by distributing the releases. It also indicates that actors and filmmakers are starting to think more carefully about how their movies will do and how to steer clear of pointless competition. Both critics and fans have praised this decision because it lets each movie shine without being overshadowed by too many release dates.

Although Love War will have to wait a little longer, Ranbir Kapoor's decision to postpone the movie is being seen as a wise and calculated move. Bollywood films will probably do better at the box office and viewers will have more time to watch their favourite films if there are fewer conflicts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaava: 'What a special...'
Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaav
Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2: 'We wanted the...'
Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash
Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why
Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why
Murder or suicide? WhatsApp message surfaces after Noida couple found shot dead in parked car on Valentine’s day
Murder or suicide? WhatsApp message surfaces after Noida couple found shot dead
Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaih died by suicide in US? Chilling last words to his roommate, ‘I've stopped caring man’
Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaih died by suicide? His chilling last words
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement