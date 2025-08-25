Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's stunning Rs 250 crore bungalow video goes viral, X clip gives first peek at six-storey 'Krishna Raj' home

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s newly built Rs 250 crore 'Krishna Raj' bungalow has gone viral after a video surfaced online, giving fans the first clear glimpse of their six-storey luxury home and sparking mixed reactions to its modern design.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 11:53 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated six-storey bungalow, widely reported to be valued at around Rs 250 crore, made headlines after a video giving a clear exterior (and brief interior) look began circulating on X and other social platforms. The footage, shared by paparazzi and fan pages, shows the completed structure that fans have followed for years as the couple and their family oversaw the build.

Viral clip offers clearest look yet

The short viral reel captures a grey-toned, multi-level facade with glass balconies, large windows and planters lining several levels. Some longer clips and reports also include quick interior glimpses suggesting a contemporary, minimal aesthetic. Reports say the bungalow, reportedly named after Ranbir Kapoor's grandmother Krishna Raj, is near completion and could soon host family celebrations once the couple moves in. Reactions online have been mixed: while many admired the scale and modern finish, others questioned the exterior’s simplicity and compared it to more traditional bungalows. The clip has been widely shared on entertainment pages, with fans dissecting every frame.

Couple on the workfront

Away from their home updates, the power couple remains busy professionally. Ranbir and Alia will reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-talked-about Love & War, also featuring Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana lined up for 2026, a project already grabbing attention for its grand scale. Meanwhile, Alia will be seen playing a spy in YRF’s upcoming female-led action film Alpha.

