Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's first look out, makers extend special wishes to newlyweds with wedding song O Mere Saajan

ENTERTAINMENT
The makers of director Rahul Sankrityan's period action drama Ranabaali chose to celebrate the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna by releasing a glimpse video of their wedding song O Mere Saajan from the film.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with each other at an intimate ceremony at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur on Thursday, February 26. After sharing the screen space with each other in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, the newlyweds will be seen together in Ranabaali, which is slated to release on September 11. The makers of director Rahul Sankrityan's eagerly awaited period action drama on Saturday chose to celebrate the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna by releasing a glimpse video of their wedding song O Mere Saajan from the film.
Taking to its social media timelines, the production house Mythri Movie Makers shared the first look and the first song from the film. For the caption, they wrote, "Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever (Heart symbol). Celebrating their love with this special surprise. #EndhayyaSaami – Telugu #YedhayyaSaami – Tamil #EntheKannaala – Malayalam #EnayyaSaami - Kannada #OMereSaajan - Hindi. Ranabaali Grand release worldwide on September 11th."
The romantic song shows Jayamma arriving at Ranabaali's home after their wedding. Ajay-Atul have composed the music, while the Hindi version is written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and sung by Javed Ali and Shweta Mohan. Deverakonda essays the role of Ranabaali, while Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma in the film. Arnold Vosloo, best known for playing the villain in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.
Ranabaali is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar presenting the film. Set against a British-era backdrop in the 19th century, Rahul Sankrityan's period action drama is inspired from real historical events and is being mounted as a massive pan-India project.
