Arjun Rampal gave a sneak peek into his role in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, while reaffirming his penchant for complex and darker characters.

Actor Arjun Rampal brought his signature intensity to the second season of Rana Naidu, with his role of gangster ‘Rauf’, further elevating the show's dramatic landscape. With his versatility and range, the actor added depth to the complex narrative headlined by Rana Daggubati and Daggubati Venkatesh. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Arjun opened up about his journey with Rana Naidu, sharing insights on landing the role of Rauf and working with the cast.

Arjun addressed claims that his filmography is dominated by antagonist roles, citing his affinity for layered and complex characters over one-dimensional hero roles. With several projects lined up, including the highly anticipated Dhurandhar alongside Ranveer Singh, he also teased his character, hinting that he'll play a villainous role that'll leave audiences disliking him. Further, he pushed back against the notion that Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal set the trend of dark characters in Bollywood, pointing to his iconic character in Om Shanti Om as proof of his range in that space.

Edited excerpts from the interview

You've been making daring and unconventional choices in your career. Watching you as Rauf was a delight in Rana Naidu, which has been making waves on OTT and social media. How did you land this role, and what was the journey like for you?

I was kind of approached by Sundar Arun, who is the producer of the show. And he was very keen that I come in on Season 2. And even Netflix was keen that I do that. And I had seen Season 1. I liked it. I really liked the complexities of the characters. Complexities, what they had amongst the relationships, a dysfunctional family. A protagonist who is also so flawed and not a typical kind of protagonist in Raina's character. And I felt the filmmakers had done a fantastic job in creating that world and that atmosphere, what they had done with season 1. So when it comes to season 2, I think it gets more challenging. I personally felt like season 1 was, the language and all, a bit too much for me. But in season 2, I think they wanted to go bigger. They wanted to have a broader audience. And I was keen to do it as long as my character would also be as complex and as layered as all those other characters are. And if that levity can be brought in. And Karan was really amazing. He went back, he wrote a draft, and he brought it back to me. You know, I was still like in two minds. And then he went back, and then he kind of worked on it more. And then finally, the product that he came with was just fantastic. And I was like, yeah, I think we're ready to go now. And that's how it all started.

Rana Naidu boasts a talented star cast, especially Rana Daggubati as Rana Naidu, and Venkatesh Daggubati as Naga Naidu. How was your working experience with the actors and energy dynamics on set?

Rana is a fantastic guy, and I really love what he's done this season. I think he's just played the part perfectly. You know, it's such a restrained and such an intense performance that he's given. He's a very talented guy, extremely open-minded, as is Venky. Venky is just a natural, you know, I mean, he's just a blast whenever he comes onto the screen. He has this swag and this energy, and he does stuff which only he can do and pull off with such ease. But I mean, most of my work was with Rana, and that was really delightful because he's a cool guy. He has a good knowledge of the craft. He has good experience in films. You know, he doesn't get out of character at any given point in time. He's a confident actor. So it's good to feed off talent like that. And in the process, we both got along really well and made a good friend in him. And yeah, we really had a blast doing all those scenes together.



Do you feel these kinds of grey characters are getting more traction after Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?

No, I don't think so. I don't think that's true. I mean, I've played a dark character in Om Shanti Om also, which got a lot of love.

Do you agree that your character of Om Shanti Om has potentially started the trend of dark characters?

No, I don't think there's any trend. I think it's just like, you know, each film you play different characters and you try. It's not just whether it is an antagonist or a protagonist, you know, or just a great character that you're playing. It really depends on the part and how you perform it, and how it's executed. And how it resonates with an audience. It could be anything. It could be a part in a comic role. It could be a part in a villainous act or a heroic act or, you know, in a realistic scenario. I think as long as characters can resonate with an audience, then those characters become memorable.

Looking at your filmography, you have largely portrayed antagonist roles. Has it been a conscious choice? Why are you choosing to play antagonist roles more?

No, that's not true. I have, in the past, you've seen me in more antagonist roles because I guess filmmakers are seeing it like that. I think what attracts them to that is the way I play them. Because when I'm playing an antagonist, I don't think I'm playing a bad guy. I think he's coming from a belief system of his own and that needs to be there. I kind of make them human first. And then they become more negative and have more shades of negativity, which are the norms of society or go against the norms of society. But their belief systems have to be intact, and there's an honesty to that at least.

I think, and that's what I look for in any character that I play, is what the belief system is. Once you know that, then you can play that with as much honesty as you can. I have played other parts in Honey Trehan's film, which is Punjab 95. It's a very positive character. There are two Abbas Mastan films which I've done, which are absolutely positive.

There's a Sangeeth Sivan film, which I've done, which again is a positive character. There's O Saathi Re, which I've just completed with Imtiaz Ali for Netflix, and another show, which is again a completely different character. So it's not that I want to play anything. There are certain parts which I like.

In Dhurandhar, I'm playing a very negative character, who everybody's going to hate a lot. And when I choose those kinds of parts, which are negative, it has to come from a space where I know that I'll be doing justice to it. And it will evoke a certain emotion, which is required. But it has to be in a film which matters, you know, or in content that matters. And that film would need a person to be like that for it to resonate correctly.

So the film is the hero for me, always. And I'm just playing a part, and that's what an actor does. And similarly with even a protagonist. I don't like to play protagonists, which are again very one-dimensional. I like to look at parts which are complex, and I try to choose them in a way where I know that once I get into work, it's going to be real work. It's not something where you're just going for a walk in the park.

We have seen so many new faces almost every week in Bollywood and the OTT space. How have you, as an actor, tried to make yourself stay relevant?

I don't try anything. There's nothing like that. What experiences teach you, talent is the choice you make. I try to make as many correct choices as I can for whatever has been offered to me. At the same time, I try to bring something new with everything that I do. That’s not the easy path to walk on, but I have always walked on that path. And I continue to do. As long as I come with an element of surprise, I can surprise myself first, and then the audience will automatically get surprised is what I look for when I am choosing something. Or something that surprises me that I have never heard of, that really resonates with me.

Beyond acting, you've explored writing with Daddy. Are there any upcoming writing projects on the horizon, or are you considering venturing into direction?

Yeah, I mean, of course, I mean, we all are from a creative space. There are a lot of wonderful stories out there, which definitely is something which I am toying with. When I direct and what I will make, I'm sure I will make a film. I'll make one film at least, you know, but what it will be is something I'm still toying with the idea of. But yeah, direction is something which, something that I am inclined towards. I am definitely thinking about it. Am I ready for it? Yes. But do I have the subject? No. Yes, I'll keep writing. And I keep throwing it away, and then I keep writing and throwing it away.

What exciting projects do you have lined up for your fans, and how do you plan to surprise and delight them next?

Well, there are lots of films that I've already shot for, which are ready. I'm just wondering when they're going to release. There are two films with Abbas-Mastan. There is one film, which was Sangeeth Sivan's film Blind Game, which is his last film. And I really want that to be released soon. There's Punjab 95, which is Honey Trehan's film with Diljit and me. I don't know when that's going to release either. They have some problems with the censor boards. Then there is Dhurandhar, which I'm currently filming for. And that's going to be a big film. It's got Ranveer, it's got Sanjay Dutt, it's got Madhavan, it's got Akshay Khanna. A fantastic star cast is directed by Aditya Dhar, who I feel is one of the best directors I've had the opportunity to work with in recent times. And then there is O Saathi Re, which is another Netflix series, which is under Imtiaz Ali's production, which his brother Arif Ali has directed. It deals more with human relationships and marriage, and all of that. It's a very interesting, beautiful show. It's got Aditi Rao Hydari in it.