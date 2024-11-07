Rana Daggubati teases Samantha Ruth Prabhu, their fun banter will leave in splits.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to entertain the audience with her action series, Citadel: Hunny Bunny. The actress recently won the Woman of the Year award at the recently held IIFA Utsavam this year. Rana Daggubati, who was hosting for the evening, caught up with the actress in a brief tete-a-tete before she left the stage.

Rana Daggubati and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been friends for longtime. Rana did not leave a chance to tease and engage in a playful banter calling her Samantha 'Ruthless' Prabhu. As the actress completed her winning speech after receiving the award from Vicky Kaushal, she got emotional talking about taking a break from acting due to her health issues. Rana Daggubati then said, "Samantha went from Tollywood to Hollywood. Went from my sister-in-law to sister."

He also mentioned that she has not been doing many Telugu films lately, to which she replied, "If I do a film, it should be like Narasimha Naidu, not Rana Naidu." But Rana was not done with his banter. "That's not cinema, sister, it's a show. They told me you can do anything on it, I learned that from Family Man," he said taking a playful dig at the show which features Samantha. He further asked, "But where did comedy Sam go?", to which she replied, "Comedy Sam...controversial Sam. She went to sleep; good night."

Rana Daggubati is Naga Chaitanya (Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband)'s cousin. Though the couple got divorced long back, Rana continues to maintain a good friendship with Samantha. Meanwhile, Samantha is all set to entertain the fans with her action avatar in Citadel: Hunny Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. The spy thriller has finally been released on Amazon Prime Video. Rana Daggubati, on the other hand will be next seen in the show, The Rana Connection.

