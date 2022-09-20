Rana Daggubati snatches fan's phone as he tries to take selfie with actor at Tirupati temple

File Photo

Popular South actor Rana Daggubati, who grabbed attention with his performance in Baahubali, recently visited Tirumala with his family. His fans came there to see the actor and take selfies with him.

However, Daggubati snatched one of his fans' phone when he was trying to take a selfie with him. Later, he returned the phone and said the temple is no place to take pictures. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Earlier, Rana Daggubati deleted all his posts on Instagram and shocked his fans by leaving his Instagram profile completely blank. Before deleting all photos, the actor said that he would soon be on 'social media sabbatical'.

Here's Rana's Instagram feed

A few days ago, Rana took his Twitter and wrote, "Work in progress! Taking a social media sabbatical. See you at the movies, Bigger. Better. Stronger, lots of love to all of you." Rana celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife Miheeka Bajaj on Monday and his wife even posted some loved-up pictures with him. Meehika dropped a string of pictures with the actor.

Soon after Rana's post, several of his fans got worried and shared his concern. A fan wrote, "hmm and for me its all the more a nice experience to see you on big screens having hit them as world class premiers from the class (room) i saw you ...stay blessed now and always dear." Another fan stated, "Be happy and stay safe anna...Lets hit hard this time...take care." A netizen commented, "Wishing u the very best Sir..enjoy the social media break and come back to rule the movies!! Take care..."

On the work front, Rana was last seen in Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi. The film was a box office failure and could only collect 12 crores, However, Rana did get a lot of appreciation from critics for his role. He was also seen in `Bheemla Nayak` earlier this year which was a massive hit at the box office. Pawan Kalyan and Samyuktha Menon co-starred in the film.Rana will next be seen in Marthanda Varma which is a Malayalam period-drama movie. The movie will showcase the glory of Marthanda Varma who was the famous king of Travancore. He belonged to the 18th Century A.D.