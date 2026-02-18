IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?
Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls
Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup 2031 amid India-Pakistan, Bangladesh rift
Gurugram HORROR: 31-year-old CA slit pregnant banker wife's throat with scissors, cover it as robbery over affair suspicion; here's what we know
Alia Bhatt announced as presenter at 79th BAFTA Awards 2026, to join Cillian Murphy, Bryan Cranston, Monica Bellucci, and more
Operation Sindoor: Bhushan Kumar teams up with Vivek Agnihotri, will adapt Pahalgam massacre, it's revenge from Pakistan for big screen
Ethereum 2026 Plan: Glamsterdam and Hegota upgrades explained
Morgan Stanley Files Spot Bitcoin and Solana ETF Trusts
Jammu and Kashmir end 67-year Ranji Trophy drought, stun Mohammed Shami’s Bengal
Rana Daggubati returned signing ammount, backed out from films after... : 'I had a bunch...'
ENTERTAINMENT
After kidney failure and heart problems, Rana Daggubati returned film advances and recovered in the US. He now carefully selects projects like Kaantha, Mirai, Rana Naidu and The Rana Daggubati Show.
After the massive success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, actor Rana Daggubati faced serious health challenges. His acting career ended because he developed kidney failure and heart-related problems. He travelled to the US for medical treatment, where doctors performed a transplant operation before he returned to India to continue his professional work.
Rana disclosed in Chapter 2 that he returned advance payments for multiple films which he had signed before his health problems started. He explained that his physical appearance changed after his health emergency because he no longer resembled the 'hot guy' who typically plays those roles. An immigration officer at the airport in India called him 'King Bhallaladeva', which reminded him of his previous public persona. He also shared a funny story about his friend and actor Varun Tej, who looked more like Rana's old self than he did after his treatment. Rana admitted that it was confusing not recognising a version of himself he was used to.
Since his recovery, Rana has been more selective about the projects he takes on. The 2025 film Kaantha featured him in a lead role with Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani. He also co-produced the film. He appeared in cameo roles in films like Mirai and Parasakthi, and he continued to work on web shows and talk shows. He starred in Season 2 of the Netflix series Rana Naidu and served as the host for The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime Video. He also provided his voice for dubbing in the television series Solo Levelling.
Also read: Kiara Advani drops heartfelt tribute to father-in-law Sunil Malhotra: 'You welcomed me with...'
Rana's life path demonstrates his preference for health instead of fame, while he approaches life transitions through authentic self-presentation. His choice of projects and return of advances to their proper owners demonstrates that he maintains his status as a skilled actor who approaches his work with intelligence in the Indian film industry.