Rana Daggubati returned signing ammount, backed out from films after... : 'I had a bunch...'

After kidney failure and heart problems, Rana Daggubati returned film advances and recovered in the US. He now carefully selects projects like Kaantha, Mirai, Rana Naidu and The Rana Daggubati Show.

After the massive success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, actor Rana Daggubati faced serious health challenges. His acting career ended because he developed kidney failure and heart-related problems. He travelled to the US for medical treatment, where doctors performed a transplant operation before he returned to India to continue his professional work.

Giving back movie advances:

Rana disclosed in Chapter 2 that he returned advance payments for multiple films which he had signed before his health problems started. He explained that his physical appearance changed after his health emergency because he no longer resembled the 'hot guy' who typically plays those roles. An immigration officer at the airport in India called him 'King Bhallaladeva', which reminded him of his previous public persona. He also shared a funny story about his friend and actor Varun Tej, who looked more like Rana's old self than he did after his treatment. Rana admitted that it was confusing not recognising a version of himself he was used to.

Focus on select projects:

Since his recovery, Rana has been more selective about the projects he takes on. The 2025 film Kaantha featured him in a lead role with Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani. He also co-produced the film. He appeared in cameo roles in films like Mirai and Parasakthi, and he continued to work on web shows and talk shows. He starred in Season 2 of the Netflix series Rana Naidu and served as the host for The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime Video. He also provided his voice for dubbing in the television series Solo Levelling.

A new beginning:

Rana's life path demonstrates his preference for health instead of fame, while he approaches life transitions through authentic self-presentation. His choice of projects and return of advances to their proper owners demonstrates that he maintains his status as a skilled actor who approaches his work with intelligence in the Indian film industry.