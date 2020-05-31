Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj all set to tie the knot on August 8?

Actor Rana Daggubati earlier this month took his fans by surprise when he announced that he was engaged to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj. Reports now state that Suresh Babu, Rana's father has confirmed that the wedding will take place on August 8 in presence of both their families.

Suresh reportedly also said that the ceremony will take place according to the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. For the uninformed Rana got engaged to Miheeka,who runs an interior decor and event management company called Dew Drop Design Studio, in a Roka ceremony at his grandfather’s (Daggubati Ramanaidu) Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Talking about his proposal, Rana had said, "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real. I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love."

On the work front, after the lockdown is lifted and film business takes off again, Rana’s next release is Prabhu Solomon’s multilingual film titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. The film, which has him playing a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, was slated to hit theatres on April 2 but has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.