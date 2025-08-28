Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu and other Tollywood actors who own famous restaurants in Hyderabad

Tollywood stars like Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya and others own some of Hyderabad’s most popular restaurants, making their mark as entrepreneurs beyond films.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu and other Tollywood actors who own famous restaurants in Hyderabad
Tollywood stars are not just famous for their screen presence but also making their mark in the business world. These shining stars have invested in the food and hospitality sector by opening some of Hyderabad’s most popular restaurants. Here’s a look at star owned dining spots in the city.

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna was among the first Tollywood actors to enter the restaurant business. His ventures, N Grill and N Asian, quickly became hotspots in Hyderabad, setting the trend for other celebrities to follow in his footsteps.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, one of Telugu cinema’s biggest names, also expanded into hospitality. His restaurants are known for their premium dining experience, attracting both fans and food lovers in the city.

Allu Arjun

Known as the “Stylish Star,” Allu Arjun has invested in popular eateries in Hyderabad. His ventures blend great food with a classy atmosphere, much like his onscreen charisma.

Rana Daggubat

Rana Daggubati, known for his versatility in films, manages two food brands which are Broadway and Sanctuary, the latter located in his ancestral home. His restaurants reflect a mix of heritage and modern dining culture.

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya has also invested his niche in Hyderabad’s food industry with popular restaurants that cater to a wide variety of tastes.

Tolly stars turned into entrepreneurs

From Nagarjuna’s N Asian to Rana Daggubati’s Sanctuary, Tollywood actors have turned Hyderabad into a foodie’s paradise. These celebrity-owned restaurants not only reflect their taste but also highlight the growing trend of stars turning into entrepreneurs.

