Ramayana: Yash reveals REAL REASON to play Ravana despite hate: calls it's 'conflict between mind and heart'

Yash knew playing Ravana would shock everyone. His reason behind the choice will surprise you.

Yash knew playing Ravana would surprise people. He did it anyway, because for him, Ramayana is bigger than any star. The makers of Ramayana have shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how Yash was transformed into Ravana. The video features Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. Sharing it, the makers wrote, "Witness what went into bringing RAVANA to life."

Why Yash chose Ravana

Yash said his decision shocked even his close ones. He said, "None of my friends or family- everybody- was like, "Why do you want to play Ravana?" As a producer, I wanted to make Ramayana because it's our story, but as an actor, I wanted to play Ravana. The only challenge was that people thought, "Okay, you are loved by people, and if you're doing a character who is so hated, people won't be able to celebrate you or appreciate you."

"His answer was simple. He said, "I said, 'Yeah, but that's how the story should be. I know stardom and all these things are fine, but at the end of the day, none of us is bigger than Ramayana.'" Yash explained his view of the character. He said, "We need to understand that he's not a straightforward villain. Rama is like the heart. Ravana is like the brain. And there is always a conflict between your mind and your heart."Ranbir praised this take. He said, "The way he has played it is such a new representation, such a complex understanding of that character."

What the makers say

Producer Namit Malhotra spoke about the casting risk. He said, "You being Ravana, who is technically one of the most disliked characters in the country. So you've got Ravana, one of the most disliked figures, and then you have Yash, someone people are obsessed with as a superstar."Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, supported the choice. He said, "Just the choice to play Ravana and represent him again in his truest form is not easy. You needed somebody larger than life, somebody with that aura and star power that Yash comes with."Nitesh Tiwari asked, "A great astrologer, a great devotee of Shiva, a great warrior, nearly immortal. What went wrong?"

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The debate

Some viewers believe that while Lord Rama may be overshadowed, Ravana is given too much weight and is made to appear sympathetic. Some believe that demonstrating his virtues does not equate to defending his behavior.Yash plays Ravana, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana. It is intended to be a two-part epic.