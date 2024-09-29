Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama goes pan-India, anime will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, releasing on..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, who scored highest marks in UPSC interview history, not Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, she is...

Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport travel time to be reduced: Check route, distance, stations and other details

This person earns over Rs 830000000 in a day, Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Zuckerberg, Bezos

IPL 2025 player retention rules announced; RTM card returns, mega auction purse set at Rs....

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, who scored highest marks in UPSC interview history, not Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, she is...

Meet woman, who scored highest marks in UPSC interview history, not Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, she is...

This person earns over Rs 830000000 in a day, Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Zuckerberg, Bezos

This person earns over Rs 830000000 in a day, Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Zuckerberg, Bezos

Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport travel time to be reduced: Check route, distance, stations and other details

Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport travel time to be reduced: Check route, distance, stations and other details

IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi dazzle at green carpet

IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi dazzle at green carpet

Animals immune to snake venom

Animals immune to snake venom

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama goes pan-India, anime will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, releasing on..

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama goes pan-India, anime will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, releasing on..

Devara box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film set to beat RRR, Stree 2, Animal?

Devara box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film set to beat RRR, Stree 2, Animal?

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama goes pan-India, anime will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, releasing on..

The iconic anime, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, directed by Yugo Sako, will have a theatrical release 32 years after its originally planned release.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:16 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama goes pan-India, anime will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, releasing on..
A poster of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The makers of the animated film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' on Saturday announced that it will soon be hitting theatres in newly dubbed Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The Geek Pictures India issued an official statement expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming response to 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', set to release in theaters across India this October. They shared their heartfelt desire to introduce this iconic anime adaptation to a new generation, emphasising their commitment to reviving the cherished epic.

The statement read: "We are truly humbled by the overwhelming response to the announcement of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, which will be releasing in theatres across India this October. It has been our heartfelt desire to introduce this iconic anime adaptation of the Ramayana to a new generation of Indian audiences. Driven by our unwavering commitment to making this timeless film accessible to all, we have taken on the responsibility of reviving this cherished epic."

Under the guidance of industry veteran V Vijayendra Prasad, renowned for blockbusters like 'Baahubali', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and 'RRR', they meticulously produced new language versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, while preserving the original English dialogue and powerful visuals.

"In our dedication to honouring the vision of the original creators, we meticulously produced new language versions in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, under the guidance of esteemed industry veteran Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad. While preserving the original English dialogue and maintaining the iconic, powerful visuals as they were originally conceived, we aim to offer a renewed cinematic experience that resonates with children and families across India," said the makers.

The film, now remastered in 4K resolution with immersive 5.1 surround sound, is presented as a tribute to India's cultural heritage, conveying timeless values that resonate globally.

They further shared: "The Ramayana, a story deeply woven into the cultural fabric of India, carries timeless values and lessons that resonate far beyond its borders, influencing cultures across East Asia and beyond. Now remastered in breathtaking 4K resolution with immersive 5.1 surround sound, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is our heartfelt tribute to the people of India. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to share this masterpiece with the world once again."

The filmmakers also announced compliance with the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, incorporating enhanced accessibility features for the hearing impaired, ensuring a more inclusive viewing experience for all.

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Valmiki’s 'Ramayana' is distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, and will be released in theatres on October 18.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published by IANS)

Read: Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

This TV star worked with Alia Bhatt, was best friends with Vidyut Jammwal, his sudden death brought focus on...

This TV star worked with Alia Bhatt, was best friends with Vidyut Jammwal, his sudden death brought focus on...

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

Meet woman, who started business with two sewing machines, now styles Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

Meet woman, who started business with two sewing machines, now styles Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

Meet man who lost his legs, cracked JEE Advanced, completed B.Tech from IIT Madras, is now working at…

Meet man who lost his legs, cracked JEE Advanced, completed B.Tech from IIT Madras, is now working at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement