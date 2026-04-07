Ramayana: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister moved to tears as AI reimagines him as Lord Rama: ‘Nobody could play Ram like bhai'

AI-generated images of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Ram moved his sister Shweta Singh Kirti to tears. She praised his innocence, purity, and strength of character, saying nobody could play Ram as beautifully as him.

Ahead of the Ramayana release recently on social media, people have generated an AI image of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Ram. On that, there are mixed reactions from the audience to those photos. Now Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has given a reaction and shared her heartfelt thoughts on Instagram.

Shweta’s emotional tribute:

On her Instagram, by sharing those AI images, Shweta wrote that seeing Sushant as Ram stirred deep emotions. She describes that 'Nobody in the present day can play Ram as beautifully as Bhai would have played it. The innocence, purity, and strength of character he radiates make him unforgettable.' She expressed that Ram is more than a character; he represents timeless values such as compassion, dignity, courage, truth and unwavering devotion to Sita Maa. And generated AI images of Sushant as Ram make a kind of tribute to him.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput:

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The initial reports indicated a suicide, but later investigations discovered suspicious circumstances, which caused public interest to grow. Since that time, Shweta has worked to obtain justice for her brother by requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speed up the CBI investigation, which she believes will help her family and fans find closure.

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About the new Ramayana movie:

The trailer of the movie has launched on the day of Human Janti and all over on social media and celebrities have given the postive responce. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in the upcoming Ramayana: Part I, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, while Sai Pallavi is cast as Goddess Sita. KGF actor Yash will portray Ravana and Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey will appear as Hanuman and Lakshman. Other key roles include Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as Mandodari and Surpanakha, with Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan in supporting roles.