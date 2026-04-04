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Ramayana: Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Rama? AI-generated photo goes viral, Netizens react ‘ideal but boycotted by Bollywood’

Fans praised Sushant Singh Rajput as the perfect Lord Rama, saying no one could match him, even suggesting they would 'boycott Bollywood' otherwise and calling him the ideal choice after Arun Govil.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 02:12 PM IST

Ramayana: Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Rama? AI-generated photo goes viral, Netizens react ‘ideal but boycotted by Bollywood’
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    Ahead of the Ramayana movie's release, the teaser of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, recently sparked discussions online. Fans had mixed reactions to Ranbir’s look and soon, some people were creating AI-generated images of the late Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Rama, which went viral, with many praising the digital reimagination.

    Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Rama:

    Posts from the exiledfrombollyblinds
    community on Reddit

    On Reddit and x formerly known as (Twitter) user shared AI-generated images of Sushant Singh Rajput in Lord Rama’s attire, showing him in Ayodhya’s court and during vanvaas on a boat, and they replaced the original Ranbir Kapoor frames from the teaser with the help of AI. 

    Netizens’ reactions:

    After the AI images of Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Rama went viral, fans flooded social media with their opinions. Many said, 'Phir SSR se behter abhi koi ho nhi sakta tha' and 'Pura Bollywood boycott kar deta', while others wrote, 'Rajput blood he would do justice'. Some even felt he would remain unmatched in the role, commenting, 'No one can suit as Ram after Govil for eternal time'. These reactions reflect both nostalgia for Sushant and admiration for his persona as a perfect fit for Lord Rama.

    Also read: Why Sara Arjun was chosen as Yalina; Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals several actress approached, says ‘Aditya Dhar…’

    About the Ramayana film:

    The teaser has already been released, and it get postive respons from the audience side. The Ramayana films are two-part projects with a massive Rs 4,000 crore budget, making it India’s most expensive film ever. Besides Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the cast includes Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

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