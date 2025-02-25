Read on to know the truth behind viral video claiming that the KGF, Ramayana star Yash attended Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with his family.

The 2025 Mahakumbh is being held in Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, in Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to February 26. Several Indian film celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Anupam Kher, Rajkummar Rao, and others have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

As the pilgrimage festival nears its end, a video went viral on social media with the claims that Yash, who became a pan-India star after his blockbuster franchise KGF, has reached Prayagraj to attend Mahakumbh with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids, daughter Ayra and son Yatharv.

However, these are false claims as the video of Yash and his family was shot in Mumbai in November 2024 when the actor was shooting for his upcoming film Toxic in the city. A PTI fact check report has also confirmed that this is an old video and Yash and his family haven't gone to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh festival.

Meanwhile, Yash's most awaited project is Ramayana, in which he will be seen playing Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi play Lord Rama and Sita in the highly-awaited film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, the mythological drama is being made in two parts with Part 1 and Part 2 slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respecively.

Before Ramayana, Yash will be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action drama was earlier slated to hit cinemas worldwide on April 10, 2025. But it has been postponed now due to production delays and the new release date hasn't been announced yet. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Akshay Oberoi among others.