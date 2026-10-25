Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Life Through Stunning Visuals and Soulful Music

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana unveils “Mangal Rang,” a soulful A. R. Rahman composition celebrating the divine love and journey of Lord Rama and Maa Sita, featuring renowned singers across five Indian languages ahead of the film’s November 2026 release.

The world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana unfolds through another musical offering, Mangal Rang, which brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita into focus through a series of beautiful visuals capturing their journey together. The song brings together striking landscapes, majestic palace settings and glimpses of the couple’s wedding, offering a look at the beauty and emotional depth of their relationship.

Featuring vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal in Hindi, Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindhavi in Tamil, Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant in Telugu, Armaan Malik and Bela Shende in Kannada, and Naresh Iyer and Amritha Rajan in Malayalam, with music composed by A. R. Rahman and lyrics by Dr. Kumar Vishwas in Hindi.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, the song is now available on the official YouTube channels of World of Ramayana and T-Series and streaming on all platforms. Released simultaneously across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, Mangal Rang brings the musical experience to audiences across languages. It moves through different moments in their journey, from the grandeur of the palace and the sacredness of their wedding to their life beyond Ayodhya. Scenes featuring Rama with his bow and arrow and sword add to the visual appeal, while the expansive landscapes establish the world in which their story unfolds.

Beyond the scale of its settings, Mangal Rang also offers glimpses of the bond between Rama and Sita. Their wedding sequences capture the joy and sanctity of their union, while the visuals from their journey into Vanvas bring a different dimension to their relationship. Away from the grandeur of the palace, these moments offer a more intimate look at the couple as they embark on a life shaped by duty, faith and togetherness.

The song brings together an accomplished musical collaboration, with A. R. Rahman composing the music and Dr. Kumar Vishwas penning the Hindi lyrics. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal lend their voices to the Hindi version, while each language features its own vocalists and lyricist, bringing the song’s emotional core to audiences across the country.

The Tamil version features Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindhavi, with lyrics by Karthik Netha. The Telugu version features Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant, with lyrics by Rakendu Mouli. Armaan Malik and Bela Shende lend their voices to the Kannada version, with lyrics by Karthik Saragur, while the Malayalam version features Naresh Iyer and Amritha Rajan, with lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Speaking about composing the music for Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana and bringing the love story of Rama and Sita to life through Mangal Rang, A. R. Rahman says, “Ramayana is a story that has lived in the hearts of people for generations, and approaching it through music was a very special experience for me. There is a certain purity and tenderness in the relationship between Rama and Sita that I wanted the music to hold on to. With Mangal Rang, I hope listeners feel that warmth and devotion, and find something personal in the melody. Some stories don't need to be explained; they simply need to be felt.”

Speaking about lending his voice to Mangal Rang and being part of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, Arijit Singh says, Ramayana is not merely a story or an epic; it is a timeless reflection of life, our inner consciousness and the connection we share with everything around us. The melody of Mangal Rang, composed by A. R. Rahman sir, took me somewhere beyond words, into a space where love blossoms in its purest form. The sincerity and tenderness of the eternal relationship between Shri Ram and Mata Sita kept reminding me of the thread of love that connects us all, beyond everything that makes us seem different. Being part of this melody has been a deeply transformative experience, and I feel blessed to have been a part of a dream that Namit sir and his team are bringing to life. I hope this song reaches every listener with the same feeling of love, gratitude and devotion that I experienced while singing it.”

Speaking about singing for Mangal Rang and connecting with the love story of Rama and Sita in Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, Shreya Ghoshal says, “What makes Rama and Sita's love so beautiful is that it goes beyond the happiness of being together. There is faith, understanding and a quiet strength in their bond that makes it deeply moving. Singing Mangal Rang allowed me to connect with that tenderness, and I approached it with a lot of love in my heart. Being part of a story that means so much to so many people is something I feel truly grateful for. I hope the song brings listeners a sense of warmth and peace, and lets them experience the beauty of Rama and Sita's relationship in their own way.”

Speaking about being part of the musical journey of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana with Mangal Rang, Abhay Jodhpurkar says, “Ramayana is a story that has been a part of our lives and our cultural memory for generations. Being able to lend my voice to Mangal Rang was a deeply moving experience, especially because the song captures the love and togetherness between Rama and Sita. There is a certain sincerity in their relationship that makes it timeless, and I tried to bring that emotion into my singing. I feel grateful to be part of a musical offering that allows this beautiful story to reach audiences in Tamil as well.”

Speaking about the opportunity to be part of Ramayana through the Telugu version of Mangal Rang, Vaishali Samant says, “Being part of Mangal Rang has been a very special experience. Rama and Sita’s relationship carries so much love, trust and devotion, and there is a beautiful gentleness to the way their story unfolds in this song. I approached it with a lot of emotion, hoping to do justice to the feeling at its heart. To be able to share this story with Telugu-speaking audiences through music is something I feel very fortunate about.”

Reflecting on collaborating on Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana and lending his voice to the Kannada version of Mangal Rang, Armaan Malik says, “Ramayana is a story that transcends generations, and being part of its musical journey is something I feel deeply grateful for. Mangal Rang celebrates the love between Rama and Sita in a way that feels intimate and heartfelt. I wanted my singing to reflect that emotion and allow the melody to speak for itself. I hope the Kannada version connects with listeners in a personal way and brings them closer to the beauty of this timeless relationship.”

Talking about the emotional connection she found with Rama and Sita’s relationship while singing the Kannada version of Mangal Rang, Bela Shende says, “There is something incredibly moving about the love between Rama and Sita. It is rooted in trust, understanding and a bond that remains strong through every turn of their journey. Singing Mangal Rang gave me an opportunity to connect with that emotion, and I approached the song with a great deal of love and reverence. I hope the Kannada version brings listeners the same warmth and peace that I felt while singing it.”

Speaking about being part of the musical world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana and singing Mangal Rang in Malayalam, Naresh Iyer says, “Singing for Ramayana is a special responsibility because the story means so much to so many people. What I found beautiful about Mangal Rang is the way it celebrates Rama and Sita’s relationship through a melody that feels tender and timeless. I wanted to approach the song with honesty and let its emotion come through naturally. I hope the Malayalam version reaches people in a way that feels familiar, personal and close to their hearts.”

Dr Kumar Vishwas on penning the lyrics of Mangal Rang for Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: I sat down several times to write a song celebrating the divine wedding of Shri Ram. Yet, every time I wrote a couple of lines and revisited them, I felt that the grandeur of the wedding of the ParamPita must have been a thousand times greater than anything I could express through my words. Eventually, when I found myself unable to feel satisfied with my own writing, I turned to Maa Saraswati in prayer. Whatever this composition has become, I believe it is her creation.

The bond between Shri Ram and Mata Sita transcends lifetimes; it can never be confined to a single Yuga. Shri Ram incarnated in the Suryavansh, while Mata Sita emerged from Mother Earth. The Sun symbolizes royal power and sovereignty, its radiance illuminating the Earth. The Earth, in turn, represents the power of agriculture and nourishment, receiving the Sun’s light and transforming it into food, greenery, and life itself. Their union, therefore, is not merely inevitable; it is fundamental to the very continuity of life.

The coming together of these celebrated artistes across five languages adds another musical dimension to the film, complementing the visuals and the emotional journey of Rama and Sita while allowing audiences across regions to experience the song in their own language. Bringing one of the world’s most revered epics to the big screen, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on 5 November 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. The film will release in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing it globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.The songs are released under the T-Series label.

DNEG is a world-leading visual effects and animation company for the creation of film, TV, and immersive content, with worldwide offices and studios across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. With almost 30 years of industry experience, DNEG has been honoured with eight Academy Awards®️ for ‘Visual Effects’ since 2011, and numerous BAFTA, Primetime EMMY®️, and Visual Effects Society Awards for its critically acclaimed work. Upcoming announced projects include Coyote vs. Acme (August 2026), Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups (August 2026), Klara and the Sun (October 2026), Street Fighter (October 2026), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Season 3 (November 2026), The Cat In The Hat (November 2026), Ramayana: Part 1 (November 2026), Blade Runner 2099 (November 2026), Looney Tunes: Daffy Season (November 2026), The Angry Birds Movie 3 (December 2026), Above the Below (December 2026), Animal Friends (January 2027), Bad Fairies (May 2027), Margie Claus (November 2027), Alone at Dawn, SAS: Rogue Heroes S3, On The Line, Road House 2, Snoopy Unleashed, Blood On Snow, This City Is Ours S2, Black Palace, and Gundam.

Prime Focus Studios, founded by filmmaker and producer Namit Malhotra, finances and produces innovative and compelling content across film, TV, and gaming for global audiences. Prime Focus Studios recently co-produced the animated film The Garfield Movie with Alcon Entertainment for Sony Pictures, which has grossed more than $257 million worldwide. Prime Focus Studios is currently in production on an exciting slate of projects, including the live-action/animation hybrid feature film Animal Friends with Legendary Entertainment and Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort, and the animated movie The Angry Birds Movie 3 with Rovio Entertainment Ltd., SEGA, Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and dentsu for Paramount Pictures. Prime Focus Studios is also in production on Ramayana, a two-part movie event based on the 5,000-year-old saga, that will showcase the epic story for global audiences as an unprecedented cinematic spectacle and launch an expansive transmedia universe.

Monster Mind Creations Founded by Rocking Star Yash, Monster Mind Creations is an independent production house driven by a vision to nurture creative talent and deliver pioneering content that redefines cinematic storytelling. Monster Mind Creations is currently co-producing two event films: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in collaboration with KVN Productions and Ramayana alongside Prime Focus Studios.

T-Series is India’s leading music label and a global powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Known for its prominent presence on YouTube, T-Series ranks among the top channels worldwide, with billions of views and an extensive catalogue that spans Hindi film hits, devotional music, indie singles, and regional tracks. Recognised for launching some of the biggest names in music and film, T-Series remains at the forefront of India’s music landscape, setting trends and pioneering new soundscapes. With a mission to bring music to every heart, T-Series delivers a rich blend of timeless melodies and fresh talent, creating a vibrant soundtrack that resonates with audiences worldwide.