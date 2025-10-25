Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, and other cast members have changed for Nitesh Tiwari's epic drama; here's how

Ravie Dubey, who will essay Laxman in the film, revealed how the film has deeply changed him and everyone working on it. He described Ramayana as a yagya. Ramayana is a multi-part epic, scheduled to release its first instalment during Diwali 2026, with the second part following in Diwali 2027.

Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, Ramayana, is the most-awaited film ever since it was announced. Considered as the most expensive film ever made in India, the epic saga is also in the news for its one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent times. The film stars the who’s who of Indian cinema – from Ranbir Kapoor to Sai Pallavi to Sunny Deol, among many, many others. And most recently, it has been revealed that the upcoming film has transformed cast members and those involved on a personal level.



Ravie Dubey reveals Ranbir Kapoor sacrificed a lot for Ramayana

Ravie Dubey, who will essay Laxman in the film, revealed how the film has deeply changed him and everyone working on it. He said, “That role changed me. I had to transform myself to do justice to it because the audience can easily tell when you are faking it. I completely altered my routine. In fact, all of us did, including Ranbir Kapoor. He has sacrificed so much for this film. This feels more like a yagya. We all did everything in our power to stay true to these characters in how we behave, react, and even speak," he said on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast.



If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the film, has quit alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Ravie also praised Ranbir's personality, stating, "Ranbir has an incredible aura. He’s quiet, graceful, and deeply committed. Ranbir carries a very soft energy, and I think that’s something everyone who meets him would feel," he said.



About Ramayana



Further, Ravie Dubey described Ramayana as a yagya as he added, “I have been on film sets for 25 years, and usually there’s a fair amount of chaos. But I have never seen a set run so seamlessly. Everything functions like clockwork, not a single shift gets extended, everyone is punctual, prepared, and completely surrendered to the commander of the ship, which in our case is Nitesh sir.”



Meanwhile, Ramayana is a multi-part epic, scheduled to release its first instalment during Diwali 2026, with the second part following in Diwali 2027.