Ramayana: Not Yash, this superstar was first choice for Raavan in Ranbir Kapoor's film but…

There has been a time when makers considered Bollywood’s biggest stars for the role of antagonist Raavan opposite Ranbir’s Lord Ram.

The highly anticipated Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Raavan and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, has set excitement ablaze for this historic cinematic experience. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has been a decade-long labour, with planning and ideation in place for years, as the makers aspired to bring the greatest epic to life. There has been a time when makers considered Bollywood’s biggest stars for the role of antagonist Raavan opposite Ranbir’s Lord Ram; however, the casting plan fell through. While Ranbir remained as Lord Ram, another actor had to step aside, paving the way for Yash to take on the role of Raavan.

Who was the first choice for Raavan in Ramayana?

According to Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik Roshan was approached for the role of Raavan in the multi-starrer movie. The idea of Hrithik and Ranbir’s clash in the mythological drama created a lot of buzz at the time, marking their first onscreen collaboration. It was also reported that Hrithik loved the script but was not keen on playing a villain after recent intense roles at the time. He felt fans still connected with him as a hero, hence he stepped away. He amicably refused the project, leaving the makers in search of a new Ravana, who could match the scale and magnetism Hrithik would have brought. Eventually, Yash, the KGF superstar, was finalised owing to his magnificent screen presence and fan base.

Makers share Ramayana first glimpse

The first look of Ramayana has been officially unveiled on Thursday, generating a storm of excitement for the epic's Diwali 2026 release. The film's first glimpse was captioned as, "Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world's best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let's Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History."

The introduction video showcases a dark and mystic world where cosmic balance is disturbed by the rise of a powerful force, Ravana, born from vengeance and divine rejection. The footage has been receiving widespread attention not only for its ambitious reimagining of the mythological tale but also for its high-end production values. Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with VFX giant DNEG and co-produced by Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the project boasts an international crew including Oscar winners and Hollywood stunt veterans. Part 1 of 'Ramayana' is slated to release in Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.



(With inputs from ANI)