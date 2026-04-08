Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari says Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film won't hurt sentiments, says 'we have not taken any creative leap'

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana films, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, will follow Valmiki’s version closely, keeping emotions and morals at the core while delivering grand visuals.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is confident that his upcoming Ramayana films will stay true to the epic and won’t hurt anyone’s sentiments. The two-part saga, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, is set for release during Diwali 2026 and 2027.

Sticking to tradition while adding creative touches:

Nitesh told Collider in his latest interview that India possesses more than 300 versions of the Ramayana, but his team will follow Valmiki's version of the epic. 'The creator possesses complete knowledge about which elements to include and which elements to exclude, so he always knows the correct path to follow,' he stated. 'We have maintained our creative boundaries through our work because we followed all rules which required us to stay within established boundaries and we used all available creative possibilities to develop our project,' he said. Nitesh demonstrated his deep dedication to the Ramayana by showing his belief that the audience will respond positively to his work when he feels confident about it.

Emotions at the core:

The films provide viewers with impressive scenes that show the cities of Ayodhya and Lanka, but Nitesh claims that the main emotional driving force of the story can be found in its core emotional elements. 'The Ramayana tells a story that describes moral values and fundamental principles and human connections and human existence,' he said. The core of the project will stay intact because visual effects and special effects will create a more attractive experience for viewers who will witness the same story through unexpected visual elements.

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Massive production backing:

Namit Malhotra produces the films through Prime Focus Studios, which works together with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The project has an astonishing budget, which totals Rs 4000 crore. The first look at Ranbir, who plays Rama in the movie, was launched in the USA before it came to India, which created public interest for the upcoming film. Many viewers found the visual effects unsatisfactory, but most people enjoyed the extensive and impressive visual presentation.