Ramayana: Mahabharat star Nitish Bharadwaj slams Ranbir Kapoor film for 'misrepresenting Bharat's history, heritage'

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who earlier praised Ramayana, has now expressed strong disappointment after watching the film.

Nitish Bharadwaj, who earlier predicted an Oscar win for Ramayana, is now deeply upset after watching it. In his November 10 Instagram note, he said he cannot find a single good word for the film and feels it does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally.

Why Nitish Bharadwaj changed his mind

After watching the trailer, Nitish had praised Ramayana and said it had a 100 per cent chance of winning an Oscar for Best Foreign Film, but the final film left him let down. He said Ramayana is not just a story but a part of India's civilisational and spiritual consciousness and no visual spectacle can replace the real values of this Mahakavya.

What he said about Ravana

Nitish was particularly dissatisfied with how Ravana was portrayed. He claimed that Ravan is portrayed in the movie as a remarkably liberal, just, and equitable person. This, in his opinion, modifies the Ramayana's moral code. He claimed that this representation undercuts Avataar's fundamental intent. He noted that the fundamental principles, profundity of philosophy, and spiritual substance of this Mahakavya cannot be replaced by a VFX show. He went on to say that the movie distorts the history, culture, and fundamental spiritual principles of Bharat. He questioned if the nation should be represented abroad by such a movie.

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Cast and box office performance

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released in theatres on November 5. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, Arun Govil plays King Dashratha, Indira Krishna plays Kaushalya, Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha plays Manthara. The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor. Despite the criticism, Ramayana Part 1 has collected over Rs 350 crore in India and crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide.