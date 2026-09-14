Ramayana first song Jai Jai Ram: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, AR Rahman celebrate Lord Ram in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi song

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana to begin its musical journey this Ganesh Chaturthi with a special Siya Ram poster reveal and first song launch featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

The anticipation for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana grows as the filmmakers plan to commence its musical journey on Ganesh Chaturthi. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in lead roles, this highly awaited film will unveil a new Siya Ram poster and release the first song, Jai Jai Ram, on Monday, September 14, as part of its promotions.

Siya Ram poster and first song to be out on Ganesh Chaturthi

On September 14 at 7:30 AM IST, the Siya Ram poster will be unveiled. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram on the poster, while Sai Pallavi will play Sita. The poster rollout will signal the commencement of the film's advertising campaign. Soon after the poster release, the creators will release the first song, Jai Jai Ram. The update was posted on Instagram by the creators. They wrote, "Every auspicious beginning begins with an incantation. At 7.30 AM IST on Ganesh Chaturthi, our Siya Ram poster will be unveiled to kick off the musical adventure of the Ramayana. Jai Jai Ram, our first musical performance, came shortly after." They captioned the post as, "With the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, we begin Ramayana's musical journey tomorrow."

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal sing Jai Jai Ram

AR Rahman is the composer of Jai Jai Ram. The lyrics are written by Dr Kumar Vishwas. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The participation of Rahman, Arijit and Shreya has added to the expectation for the music. The movie's first musical performance will be this song.

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About Ramayana

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is planned as a two-part adaptation of the epic. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, and is produced by Namit Malhotra. Part One is set to release worldwide on November 6, 2026, and in India on November 8, 2026, while Part Two is scheduled for Diwali 2027.