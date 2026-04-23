UP Board Class 10th Results OUT: Here's how to check UPMSP Class 10 scorecards online
Ramayana: English version of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer to arrive late overseas, netizens spot major hint
West Bengal Election 2026: Who is winning? 10 seats that could shape Phase 1 result
'Education minister of Gujarat': Ravindra Jadeja's tribute to wife Rivaba goes viral after match-winning heroics vs LSG
UP board Class 12 Result 2026: Class 12th results Out at upresults.nic.in., Check scorecards, steps to download
Jharkhand 10th Class Result 2026 OUT: Here's how to check JAC Class 10 Board Exam results
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Rs 11.75 crore buy Mitchell Starc nears return; first match timeline revealed
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date: Board results to be out soon! Expected date, timing, how to check, key details
Deepak Tijori on winning 20 international Best Actor awards, hopes Bollywood would 'offer opportunities': 'It is never too late to find its moment'
Rajpal Yadav talks about 12 year age gap with wife Radha: ‘Langoor ko hoor mil gayi’
ENTERTAINMENT
The English version release of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, may be set for November 8, 2026, according to recent industry updates, adding to growing global anticipation around the film.
The English version release of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, may be set for November 8, 2026, according to recent industry updates, adding to growing global anticipation around the film.
A new update has created a buzz among fans of Ramayana, which stands as one of India's most highly anticipated movie projects. John Fithian, who serves as Founding Partner at The Fithian Group LLC, announced that the English version of the film will probably come out on November 8 2026. His company has partnered with Namit Malhotra and Yash to showcase their film at CinemaCon 2026, which will take place in Los Angeles. In a LinkedIn post, Fithian explained that he conducted extensive meetings with major theatrical exhibition companies across the US, Canada, Europe and Latin America and Australia. He also disclosed that distributors received access to exclusive film footage, which displayed cutting-edge visual effects and new technologies developed for international viewers.
Following his post, industry interest in the film's release strategy grew into a major attraction for the film. Fithian told the commenters about the release schedule when he confirmed that the English version will probably launch on November 8. He mentioned that international distribution strategy meetings continue to take place while the film will reach worldwide theatres, including markets such as Australia.
Also read: Rajpal Yadav talks about 12 year age gap with wife Radha: ‘Langoor ko hoor mil gayi’
Yash previously confirmed that Ramayana: Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, which matches the festive window that begins at the end of October. He also shared at CinemaCon that the film is being designed as a large-scale immersive theatrical experience. The epic from director Nitesh Tiwari will be presented as a two-part saga that will begin with Part 1 for Diwali 2024 and conclude with Part 2 for Diwali 2027. The film features a star-studded cast which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.