Ramayana: English version of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer to arrive late overseas, netizens spot major hint

The English version release of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, may be set for November 8, 2026, according to recent industry updates, adding to growing global anticipation around the film.

The English version release of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, may be set for November 8, 2026, according to recent industry updates, adding to growing global anticipation around the film.

Possible November 8 release window for English version:

A new update has created a buzz among fans of Ramayana, which stands as one of India's most highly anticipated movie projects. John Fithian, who serves as Founding Partner at The Fithian Group LLC, announced that the English version of the film will probably come out on November 8 2026. His company has partnered with Namit Malhotra and Yash to showcase their film at CinemaCon 2026, which will take place in Los Angeles. In a LinkedIn post, Fithian explained that he conducted extensive meetings with major theatrical exhibition companies across the US, Canada, Europe and Latin America and Australia. He also disclosed that distributors received access to exclusive film footage, which displayed cutting-edge visual effects and new technologies developed for international viewers.

International buzz and distribution plans:

Following his post, industry interest in the film's release strategy grew into a major attraction for the film. Fithian told the commenters about the release schedule when he confirmed that the English version will probably launch on November 8. He mentioned that international distribution strategy meetings continue to take place while the film will reach worldwide theatres, including markets such as Australia.

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Diwali 2026 release confirmed for Part 1:

Yash previously confirmed that Ramayana: Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, which matches the festive window that begins at the end of October. He also shared at CinemaCon that the film is being designed as a large-scale immersive theatrical experience. The epic from director Nitesh Tiwari will be presented as a two-part saga that will begin with Part 1 for Diwali 2024 and conclude with Part 2 for Diwali 2027. The film features a star-studded cast which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.