Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...

Amitabh Bachchan may narrate Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana along with voicing Jatayu. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, the epic promises cutting-edge visuals and global appeal, positioning itself as India’s answer to Hollywood franchises.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 02:45 PM IST

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic mythology Ramayana has been making headlines ever since its global launch. While Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are confirmed to play Lord Ram and Sita, new reports suggest that Amitabh Bachchan may not only voice Jatayu but also be the part of film’s narrator.

Amitabh Bachchan as the sutradhar?

According to a report, the makers of Ramayana are considering having Amitabh Bachchan as the sutradhar (narrator) of the film. An insider revealed, “We’re exploring the idea of having Bachchan as the sutradhar. Big B’s voice adds gravitas that no one else can match. The makers are keen that the film opens with his voice. Mr Bachchan as the spiritual narrator will have a strong impact.” While discussions are still ongoing, the possibility of Big B’s iconic voice guiding the story has already raised excitement.

Global launch of Ramayana

On July 3, the film’s makers unveiled Ramayana: The Introduction in a grand global launch. The event included screenings across nine Indian cities and a massive billboard takeover at Times Square in New York. The project is being spearheaded by Namit Malhotra, with Oscar-winning technicians and some of Hollywood’s best creative talents working alongside Indian cinema’s biggest names.

Sunny Deol to play Hanuman in Ramayana

Sunny Deol has confirmed that he will portray Lord Hanuman in the film. While he hasn’t begun filming yet, the actor shared his excitement and admitted that the role comes with immense responsibility. “It will be exciting, it will be fun. But nervousness or fear is there, and that’s the beauty of it,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor’s preparation as Lord Ram

Ranbir Kapoor also shared earlier this year that he is approaching his role as Lord Ram with sincerity and discipline. Reports suggest that he has even modified his lifestyle to match the spiritual responsibility of playing one of mythology’s most revered characters.

With cutting-edge VFX, a legendary storyline, and a dream cast, Ramayana is being touted as India’s answer to Hollywood’s epic franchises.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note on life, loss, and lessons: 'Never take never...'

