Ramanand Sagar’s great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra gets trolled for her bold avatar, netizens call her ‘Urfi part 2'

Sakshi Chopra gets trolled for her bold avatar

Sakshi Chopra who is the great-granddaughter of the producer of Doordarshan’s famous TV serial Ramayan, Ramanand Sagar, is quite active on social media and shares her bold photos with fans. The actress was recently papped in Mumbai and got trolled for her bold avatar.

On Friday, Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram wherein Sakshi Chopra was seen posing for the paps as she stepped out in the city. Sakshi was seen wearing a brown halter neck bikini top which had a deep plunging neckline and paired it with a matching skirt made of net. She completed her look with a pair of black heels.

Netizens trolled Sakshi for her fashion sense and compared her to Urfi Javed. One of the comments read, “Urfi Javed part 2.” Another wrote, “Urfi’s sister Kulfi.” Another comment read, “everyone wants to be Urfi now.” Another user wrote, “Giving competition to Urfi.” Another wrote, “Urfi Javed version 2.0.”

Sakshi Chopra has 551K followers on social media and is often seen posting her bold photos on Instagram. Apart from being a social media celebrity, Sakshi is also a singer and has her own youtube channel.

Earlier in an interview, Sakshi said, “I am very upset because of the pressure of my great-grandfather's name, whenever I post bold photos on social platforms, people comment. They start comparing me with the great grandparent (Ramanand Sagar).“

Sakshi Chopra also opened up on her plans to enter Bollywood in an interview and said, “I was offered many Bollywood films, but I cannot tell about them. My target is to become a singer. I don't even watch Bollywood movies. Yes, I want to try my luck on the digital platform.”