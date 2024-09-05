Twitter
Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Double iSmart set to premiere on OTT just 21 days after release; know when, where to watch

Sanjay Dutt and Ram Pothineni's sci-fi thriller Double iSmart is set to release on this platform.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Puri Jagannadh’s most recent film, Double iSmart, received a lukewarm response from the audience. It was released on August 15 and just in 21 days, the film is set to premiere on OTT. 

On Thursday, Prime Video announced the release of Double iSmart starring Sanjay Dutt and Pothineni. The sci-fi iss available to stream on the platform in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting today.

The synopsis of the film read, "Diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, international drug lord Big Bull (played by Sanjay Dutt) faces a setback to his plans of disrupting the peace in India and triggering a civil war. Determined to fulfill his desire and expand his illicit empire, he resorts to a radical experiment by transferring his memories into a charismatic local thug, Shankar (Ram Pothineni). But unbeknownst to them, Shankar has his own vendetta against Big Bull. As their memories overlap, the lines between destruction and retribution blur, causing a showdown none could have imagined. 

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, under the banner of Puri Connects, the film also features an ensemble cast including Sayaji Shinde, Kavya Thapar, and Bani J in pivotal roles apart from Sanjay Dutt and Ram Pothineni. Made in Rs 50 crore, the film collected Rs 19.5 crore worldwide and proved to be a disaster.

Despite being criticised for its sexist themes, the original was a massive hit at the box office, but the sequel failed to live up to the expectations. Meanwhile. Puri Jagannadh and Ram Pothineni have been struggling to get a single hit since iSmart Shankar. Puri made Liger in 2022 which also bombed at the box office and Ram's Red, 2022’s The Warriorr and 2023’s Skanda also failed at the box office. His next film will be with Rukmini Vasanth.

