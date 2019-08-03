Ram Pothineni's 'iSmart Shankar' in trouble over actor being shown smoking in film's poster

It has been two weeks since the release of Ram Pothineni's iSmart Shankar. The film has already crossed the Rs 75 crore mark at the box office and has been declared a hit. However, two weeks after its release, iSmart Shankar has found itself in trouble over the film's poster.

Some posters of the film which were displayed in Bengaluru, Karnataka show Ram smoking. It is because of these posters that the joint director of Directorate of Health and Family Welfare department has called it violation as per Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act. Since it is a punishable offense, the makers have been asked for a clarification from the makers.

Ram Pothineni's iSmart Shankar has been produced and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The makers of the film haven't responded to the allegations yet.

Meanwhile, iSmart Shankar stars Nidhhi Agerwal opposite Ram Pothineni. The actors along with the crew of the film recently celebrated the film's success in a lavish bash. Earlier, Ram had also delivered a superhit film in Hello Guru Prema Kosame. iSmart Shankar marks the another hit for the actor at the box office. It'll be interesting to see which project Ram will take up after iSmart Shankar.