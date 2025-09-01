Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth, lavish homes, car collections, more

Ram Kapoor, a celebrated TV and film actor, turns 52 with an impressive net worth of Rs 135 crore. From charging Rs 1.25 lakh per episode to owning luxury cars, villas, and smart investments, he has built wealth that secures future generations, making him one of TV’s richest stars.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth, lavish homes, car collections, more
Celebrated television and film actor Ram Kapoor has turned 52 today, and his journey from small-screen stardom to building a multi-crore fortune is truly inspiring. Known for his powerful performances in shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kapoor has not only made his mark as a versatile performer but also as a savvy investor who has secured wealth for generations.

Flourishing acting career

Kapoor remains one of the highest-paid actors in Indian television, reportedly charging around Rs 1.25 lakh per episode. His long-running shows have given him steady earnings comparable to film stars. Over the years, he has also appeared in Bollywood projects such as Udaan, Student of the Year, and Thappad, further diversifying his income sources.

Net worth and real estate investments

According to multiple reports, Ram Kapoor’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 135 crore. Much of this wealth comes not just from acting but from his smart financial decisions. He owns luxurious properties in South Mumbai, Goa, and Khandala, as well as a lavish villa in Alibaug, valued at approximately Rs 20 crore. These investments have added immense value to his portfolio, ensuring long-term financial security.

Passion for cars

Ram Kapoor’s love for luxury automobiles is well-known. His enviable garage boasts a Ferrari, a Porsche 911 Carrera S, a Range Rover Autobiography, a Mercedes-AMG G63, and the recently acquired Lamborghini Urus SE, worth over Rs 5 crore. This collection reflects both his success and his passion for fine engineering.

Smart investment philosophy

Ram Kapoor has often shared his views on wealth creation, stating that “money in the bank is dead money.” He strongly believes in channelling earnings into investments that double in value every few years, and his own financial journey is a testament to that philosophy.

From dominating Indian television to building a legacy that secures future generations, Ram Kapoor’s story is one of talent, discipline, and financial wisdom. As he celebrates his 52nd birthday, his career and net worth continue to inspire not only aspiring actors but also anyone looking to turn success into sustainable wealth.

ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor breaks silence on 'not getting work' due to his weight: 'My name is not Khan...'

