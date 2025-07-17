Ram Kapoor recalls having no work, living off his wife’s income, earning Rs 1000: 'When I married Gautami…’

Ram began his acting journey with Doordarshan’s serial Nyaay, Sony Television show Heena in 1998. He met Gautami on the set of Star Plus serial Ghar Ek Mandir in 2000.

Ram Kapoor has his fair share of ups and downs before cementing his reputation as one of the top television stars. During his early days of acting, he faced financial struggle, earning a mere Rs 1000 per day. His wife, Gautami, supported him in tough times; he used to live off her income for one whole year of unemployment. Recently, Ram opened up about his early struggles, recalling how he used to sit at home while his wife went to work.



Ram Kapoor recalls early struggles



In a recent interview, Ram revealed that after he got married, he used to take money from his wife since he had no work. "When I married Gautami, I lived off her income for the first year. She used to film for a show called Lipstick, and I had no employment. I would get up, make her coffee, and she would leave for work while I stayed at home for a complete year,” he told Money Control.

Ram began his acting journey with Doordarshan’s serial Nyaay, Sony Television show Heena in 1998. He met Gautami on the set of Star Plus serial Ghar Ek Mandir in 2000. Though the show gave him recognition, he still had financial challenges. It was his role as Jai Walia in Kasamh Se(2006) that became a turning point, gradually making him one of the highest-paid actors in the television industry. "I started at Rs 1,500 per day. It was challenging. But Gautami stood by me. And look where we are now," Ram stated. He described Kasamh Se as a watershed moment for him, both professionally and emotionally, crediting his daughter. “Just when Kasamh Se started, my daughter was born and I never looked back. The minute she came, everything changed,” he added.



Ram Kapoor and Gautami's bond

Ram Kapoor also mentioned the secret of his rock-solid relationship with Gautami. "Our marriage works because we don't take ourselves too seriously. We laugh a lot and joke, and that's what keeps things going. If you start taking life too seriously, it becomes too heavy to bear," he added. Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor was last seen in Armaan Dadabhoy Mistry in Mistry.