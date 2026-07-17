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Ram Kapoor makes BIG statement on Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi: 'She's using him' | Watch

Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp 2 claims Harshad Chopda loves Shivangi Joshi and says she’s using him. Fans are split over whether it’s love or just friendship.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 04:45 PM IST

Ram Kapoor makes BIG statement on Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi: 'She's using him' | Watch
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Lock Upp Season 2 heated up after Ram Kapoor alleged that co-contestant Harshad Chopda is quietly in love with Shivangi Joshi, and that the bond is hurting both their games. The comment split viewers, with some backing Ram and others saying Harshad and Shivangi have already called themselves just friends.

What Ram Kapoor said

Ram asserted that Harshad's allegiance was solely to Shivangi during a house conversation. 'Harshad plays for Shivangi.' If Shivangi wins the show, he will remove himself. Though subtly, it is obvious that he loves her. He claimed that it was evident from the way he sobbed for Shivangi that day.

Ram went on to describe the equation as 'unhealthy.' 'Am I the only one who believes that Harshad is completely enamoured with Shivangi?' It is unhealthy for both sides, in my opinion. Shivangi makes excellent use of the fact that she is aware of Harshad's love for her. For her, he is quite unhealthy. Her game is being ruined by him. I will hold Harshad accountable for expecting a girl of her age to take advantage of a really good guy. He is permitting this to occur. On the show, the two actors known for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain have been shown encouraging one another. Viewers have also observed Harshad becoming agitated when Shivangi is targeted by other competitors.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter' Sana Saeed opens up about battling Bulima: 'What I was going through, I carried it silently'

Fans had mixed reactions:

Fans are split over Ram’s claim. Some defended them: 'But weren’t you there when both Shivangi and Harshad clearly said they’re just friends, not lovers? Don’t overlook that.' Another said, 'That bond is so strong, everyone wants to break it.' Others agreed with Ram: 'Finally, the whole house is back bitching about them. Shilpa is saying the same thing on face without being friend or coy to her.' 'Why are they acting like a married couple?' One fan cited Harshad’s old chat: 'Shreya: ‘Do you like Shivangi?’ Harshad: ‘Who doesn’t like her? ’ The way he explained his feelings, I really think he likes her. Bro is in love.' And another joked: 'I’m convinced Ekta had the easiest job convincing Harshad to do Lock Upp. All she had to say was, ‘Shivangi is coming too’ and he probably said yes in the blink of an eye.'

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