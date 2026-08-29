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Ram Kapoor makes big statement after cheek kiss row with Shreya Kalra: 'I'm a physical...'

Ram Kapoor said he won't change after Shreya Kalra accused him of kissing her on the cheek, calling it out of context and saying she told him privately he is okay.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 06:05 PM IST

Ram Kapoor makes big statement after cheek kiss row with Shreya Kalra: 'I'm a physical...'
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Actor Ram Kapoor has responded to the controversy after his co-star Shreya Kalra accused him of crossing personal boundaries by kissing her on the cheek. He said the matter was taken out of context and that he will not change his nature.

What Ram Kapoor said on a podcast

Speaking on Nayandeep Rakshit's podcast, Ram Kapoor stated Shreya Kalra had spoken to him privately after the event. According to him, she told him that she did not mean anything bad and that he is entirely okay. Ram said, "I have always been the way I have. I am a very physical person and I've always been like that throughout my career. And I'm not going to change." He declared that it doesn't matter whether his acts are misinterpreted. He stated he didn't want to waste time on the dispute and that it wasn't essential.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On his career and record

The actor discussed his 27-year experience in the business. He expressed pride in the fact that no lady he has ever worked with has ever complained about him."I'm very happy and proud of the fact that not a single woman that I have worked with has ever had a complaint in my 27 years in this industry," he stated. So I don't care what people think, I'm gonna be what I'm gonna be."Ram went on to say that he wants to concentrate on the positive aspects of his life. Such disputes, he said, are absurd and shouldn't interfere with his work.

Also read: Orry warns Samay Raina on 'India's Got Latent 2': Here's what happened

Equation with Shreya Kalra

Ram Kapoor addressed his working dynamic with Shreya Kalra, attributing their conflicts to her fluctuating temperament. He described her positively but noted that she needs to mature in managing her anger. Kapoor emphasized that the issues were not personal and mentioned Shreya had similar disputes with other colleagues. The topic resurfaced following actor Naman Shaw's recollection of a 2006 incident involving Kapoor.

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