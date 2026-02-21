Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026
Ram Kapoor admitted he was an absent father for nearly 10 years due to work, praising his wife Gautami Kapoor for holding the family together and stressing the importance of balancing career and family.
Television actor Ram Kapoor has made an honest confession about his personal life, revealing that he was an 'absent father' for nearly a decade. In a recent interaction reported by Hindustan Times, the actor admitted that his demanding career kept him away from his children during their early years.
Ram explained that his career development work during extended shooting times caused him to lose important events which were happening in his children's lives. He acknowledged that for almost ten years, his children did not really know him well because he was rarely at home. His straightforward confession has resonated with numerous parents who face difficulties in managing their professional duties and family obligations.
All of Ram's work in television shows has made him one of the most recognised Indian television actors. The actor achieved his successful career through his work, but it required him to dedicate extensive time to filming and travel across various locations. His wife, Gautami Kapoor, handled all aspects of parenting, which included raising their children and overseeing household duties, during this period. Ram credited his wife with strength and dedication because she managed all household matters while he dedicated his time to professional commitments. He described her as the family foundation, which enabled him to achieve his goals through her assistance.
The start of Ram's admission process has initiated discussions about how crucial familial presence is for people. He expressed regret for missing precious years but also highlighted that he is now more involved in his children’s lives. His honesty has been appreciated by fans, who see it as a reminder that professional success should not come at the cost of family bonds. He expressed his emotions by saying, 'My children didn’t really know me for almost ten years, and that is something I will always regret.'