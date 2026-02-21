FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026

The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit, says 'not laziness but rib fracture'

Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details

'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal

Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years

India vs South Africa Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

Beware of these fake universities: UGC releases list with this city at top

'Expose them and make vulnerable': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad sends stern warning to India before crucial Super 8 encounter

Big blow for Team India! Mohammed Siraj doubtful for T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs South Africa after painful net injury

Jharkhand Ashamed: Woman, infant burnt alive on witchcraft allegations, horrifying details emerge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date

Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story

Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi IAS officer who married into famous politician family, h

The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit, says 'not laziness but rib fracture'

The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story

Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi IAS officer who married into famous politician family, h

In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony

In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Haldi ceremony

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years

Ram Kapoor admitted he was an absent father for nearly 10 years due to work, praising his wife Gautami Kapoor for holding the family together and stressing the importance of balancing career and family.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 05:16 PM IST

Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Television actor Ram Kapoor has made an honest confession about his personal life, revealing that he was an 'absent father' for nearly a decade. In a recent interaction reported by Hindustan Times, the actor admitted that his demanding career kept him away from his children during their early years.

Ram explained that his career development work during extended shooting times caused him to lose important events which were happening in his children's lives. He acknowledged that for almost ten years, his children did not really know him well because he was rarely at home. His straightforward confession has resonated with numerous parents who face difficulties in managing their professional duties and family obligations.

Career demands and family sacrifices:

All of Ram's work in television shows has made him one of the most recognised Indian television actors. The actor achieved his successful career through his work, but it required him to dedicate extensive time to filming and travel across various locations. His wife, Gautami Kapoor, handled all aspects of parenting, which included raising their children and overseeing household duties, during this period. Ram credited his wife with strength and dedication because she managed all household matters while he dedicated his time to professional commitments. He described her as the family foundation, which enabled him to achieve his goals through her assistance.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda fly off to Udaipur for their wedding? Duo spotted at Hyderabad airport

A lesson in balance:

The start of Ram's admission process has initiated discussions about how crucial familial presence is for people. He expressed regret for missing precious years but also highlighted that he is now more involved in his children’s lives. His honesty has been appreciated by fans, who see it as a reminder that professional success should not come at the cost of family bonds. He expressed his emotions by saying, 'My children didn’t really know me for almost ten years, and that is something I will always regret.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026
Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date
The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit, says 'not laziness but rib fracture'
The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit
Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details
Shakira India Tour 2026: Check dates, venues, ticket details
'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal
Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup
Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years
Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi IAS officer who married into famous politician family, h
In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony
In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Haldi ceremony
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement