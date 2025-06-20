Ram has finally spoken up and addressed the rumours of his fallout with Ekta Kapoor.

Actor Ram Kapoor and producer Ekta Kapoor have been in the news recently after reports suggested a rift between the two. The buzz began after Ram made remarks about the intimate scenes in their popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which led to speculation of a falling out.

Ram Kapoor addresses fall-out rumoured

Ram has finally spoken up and addressed the rumours of his fallout with Ekta Kapoor. In a recent interview with NDTV, Ram Kapoor finally responded to the ongoing rumours about his strained relationship with producer Ekta Kapoor. Without adding to the drama, Ram decided not to comment directly on the issue and avoided making any negative remarks about her. The actor, who has shared a long professional journey with Ekta through shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se, kept things dignified and chose silence over controversy.

Ram said, "She can say whatever she wants to, but I will not say a word. Because at the end of the day, she gave me what no one gave me. She believed in me when nobody else did. And for that, I will always be grateful. She has the right to say whatever she wants to about me till the end of my career.”

Talked about wife's social media post:

Ram Kapoor also spoke about his wife Gautami Kapoor’s cryptic social media post. Many believed it was a subtle jab at Ekta Kapoor’s remarks on Ram’s weight loss. However, Ram clarified that Gautami’s post was just playful banter and not meant to target anyone. He added that it was all in good humour and should not be taken seriously.

Ram said, “My wife knows where I stand. It was all in good fun...You cannot forget what someone has done for you.” For the unversed, the tension between Ram Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor reportedly began after Ram mentioned in an interview that Ekta had to face backlash due to the bold romantic scenes in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

This didn’t sit well with Ekta, who responded sharply on social media. Without naming anyone, she wrote, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up. False information and skewed stories can only last till I talk. But there is dignity in silence.”