Ram Gopal Varma slams Mamata Banerjee for not resigning as West Bengal CM after BJP defeats TMC: 'She is attacking democracy'

Ram Gopal Varma criticised Mamata Banerjee for refusing to resign after the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, triggering political debate.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sparked fresh debate after criticising Mamata Banerjee for refusing to step down following her party’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Ram Gopal Varma questions Mamata Banerjee’s stand

Ram Gopal Varma expressed shock on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) over Mamata Banerjee’s decision not to resign as Chief Minister despite the loss. He expressed his views on this move, stating that democracy is rooted in institutions and ignoring electoral outcomes amounts to undermining democratic values. His remarks quickly gained traction online, drawing mixed reactions from political observers and social media users. Mamata Banerjee rejected the electoral process compromise which Varma announced after she decided to stay in office. Her stance has since become a major talking point in political and public discourse.

Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign

Mamata Banerjee, who has led West Bengal for over a decade, firmly rejected calls to resign. She told the media that her party was the real winner of the election because she claimed the election results had been stolen. She maintained her refusal to visit Raj Bhavan for resignation because she did not view the election results as a valid defeat.

She made serious allegations about the counting process irregularities because she claimed that CCTV cameras were turned off and her party agents faced mistreatment. Banerjee stated that she now sees herself as a 'free bird' while she continues to participate in public activities and her political duties.

Also read: Anupam Kher reacts to BJP leader's bald head remark while insulting Mamata Banerjee's TMC: 'Maine aapka kya bigaada'

BJP’s big win in Bengal

After the election results are out their has been a major transformation to the political situation in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party achieved an overwhelming victory by winning 207 out of 293 seats, which brought them over the majority requirement. The Trinamool Congress party of Banerjee experienced a major drop in its performance as it won 80 seats after its first 2021 victory. The results establish a significant power transfer in the state, although political strife and important person reactions display the transitional process.