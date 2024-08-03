Twitter
Ram Gopal Varma slams Indian filmmakers for considering audience 'dumb': 'Hollywood makes Oppenheimer, we...'

Ram Gopal Varma bashes Indian filmmakers for undermining the audiences' intelligence.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 02:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ram Gopal Varma slams Indian filmmakers for considering audience 'dumb': 'Hollywood makes Oppenheimer, we...'
Ram Gopal Varma
Ram Gopal Varma, the filmmaker, who is best known for his films like Satya, Shiva, Company, Rangeela, Sarkar, and more, recently slammed Indian filmmakers for thinking the audience as 'dumb' and having an approach for making a star-driven film. 

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Ram Gopal Varma talked about how in the West, filmmakers are making movies even in their old age and advance with technology and said, "When you talk about Scorsese, or when you talk about Clint Eastwood, the kind of realism and effectiveness… They’re taking up (interesting) subjects, and getting performances that are top-notch. More than anything else, it is their personal attitude which is reflected in their films.”

He further added, "First of all, we don’t make such films. We think of the audience as dumb. Basically, the kind of cinema they make, and the benchmark there… Imagine what is the benchmark here. All the big (Hollywood) stars come together and make Oppenheimer. And here, all the big stars come together and they make Thugs of Hindostan.”

The filmmaker also highlighted the balanced approach of stars like Aamir Khan, who manage both big-budget and smaller films effectively. “Aamir can juggle a film like Ghajini with Taare Zameen Par because he understands his audience and keeps the costs in check. He knows that a blockbuster can reach 100 people while a niche film might reach only 20, but he adjusts the effort and investment accordingly."

Ram Gopal Varma has backed the projects of many Indian filmmakers who received backlash or criticism for the movie. From The Kashmir Files to Animal, the filmmaker has praised the films and their directors on social media. He was also seen praising the multi-starrer film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The filmmaker also had a cameo in the movie along with SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan. 

