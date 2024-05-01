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Ram Gopal Varma shares old photo of young Vijay with M Karunanidhi after TVK topples DMK: 'The kid destroyed his party'

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Ram Gopal Varma shares old photo of young Vijay with M Karunanidhi after TVK topples DMK: 'The kid destroyed his party'

"Kalaingar wouldn't have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party," wrote Ram Gopal Varma as he shared an old photo of young Vijay with the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi. Vijay's TVK has won 108 seats out of the 234-member assembly in the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 07, 2026, 12:25 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ram Gopal Varma shares old photo of young Vijay with M Karunanidhi after TVK topples DMK: 'The kid destroyed his party'
Young Vijay with M Karunanidhi
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay registered an unprecedented success in Tamil Nadu elections, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three-decade-old 'duopoly' in the state. As reactions continue to emerge on social media, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his X handle and shared an unseen old picture of Vijay with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. "Kalaingar wouldn't have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party," RGV quipped. In the picture, Karunanidhi can be seen taking part in a ceremony, while a young Vijay watches from behind.

M Karunanidhi served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister five times

Muthuvel Karunanidhi (popularly referred to as Kalaignar) was a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu's politics and played a crucial role in the Dravidian movement and the state's political landscape. He entered the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by winning the Kulithalai seat in Tiruchirapalli during the 1957 election, alongside 14 other successful DMK candidates. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu five times and held his position from 1969 to 1971, 1971 to 1976, 1989 to 1991, 1996 to 2001, and 2006 to 2011.

Vijay stakes claim to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in his political debut

Vijay's political debut has been nothing short of spectacular, as TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, winning 108 seats out of the 234-member legislature. With Vijay set to vacate one of the two constituencies he secured - Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur, his party's effective tally stands at 107. Five Congress MLAs, despite contesting as part of the DMK-led alliance, have extended their support to TVK, bringing Vijay closer to the magic number. On Wednesday, he met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Chennai to stake claim to form the government, and has reportedly been asked to return with 118 MLAs, the majority needed to form the government.

RGV

READ | Thalapathy Vijay to convince Trisha Krishnan to join TVK via Trichy by-polls? Jana Nayagan actor likely to retain Perambur seat

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