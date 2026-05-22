‘He backstabbed me’: Ram Gopal Varma says he hates Michael Jackson after watching Michael

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wrote a deeply emotional message to Michael Jackson after watching his upcoming biopic, saying the King of Pop’s death “betrayed” a fantasy he had carried since college days.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took fans on an emotional journey down memory lane after sharing a heartfelt note dedicated to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

The filmmaker revealed that watching the upcoming biopic Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, reopened old emotions tied to Jackson’s sudden death in 2009.

Posting on X, RGV explained why he “hated” the film, saying it transported him back to the heartbreaking morning of June 25, 2009, when he first saw the news of Michael Jackson’s death flashing across television screens.

I HATE MICHAEL



After watching MICHAEL film , my memory went back to that horrible day June 25 th , 2009 when I slept late with the television still murmuring like a ghost in the darkness of my room , and as I groggily woke up in the morning and my eyes went to the screen to see… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 22, 2026

In his emotional post, the filmmaker wrote, “I HATE MICHAEL. After watching MICHAEL film, my memory went back to that horrible day June 25th, 2009… and as I groggily woke up in the morning and my eyes went to the screen to see those terrible white letters against black: ‘Michael Jackson is Dead.’”

He further described how he switched television channels in disbelief, hoping the news was untrue, only to realise that the impossible had actually happened.

RGV then reflected on the first time he discovered Michael Jackson during his engineering college days in Vijayawada in 1984. He recalled being taken to a small video parlour by a friend to watch Thriller, an experience he described as life-changing. According to Varma, Jackson’s music videos completely transformed his imagination and understanding of visual spectacle.

Calling Jackson more than just a performer, Varma wrote that the singer “didn’t move like a human being” and felt like “a supernatural entity.” He also named iconic tracks like Beat It, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Black or White, Remember the Time, and Bad as creative benchmarks that inspired generations of filmmakers and artists, including himself.

The filmmaker admitted that controversies surrounding Jackson never affected how he viewed the global icon. Instead, he said Jackson’s artistry and aura overshadowed everything else for him.

In one of the most striking parts of the note, RGV emotionally confessed, “I hate Michael Jackson for dying. I hate him for proving that even he was human.” He added, “He back stabbed me. He betrayed my fantasy. He left heaven and became mortal.”

Despite the pain, the filmmaker ended the tribute with love and admiration, imagining Jackson “moonwalking across galaxies” while continuing to inspire people beyond this world.

Michael, which stars Jaafar Jackson — the nephew of Michael Jackson — has already generated massive excitement among fans globally, with many eager to witness the story of one of music’s greatest icons on the big screen.