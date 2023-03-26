Ram Gopal Varma says 'I am feeling dead' after MM Keeravani calls him 'my first Oscar’

Credit: Ram Gopal Varma-MM Keeravaani/Instagram

MM Keeravani recently made the whole country proud after winning Oscar in the Best Original Song category for the song Naatu Naatu. In his new interview, Keeravani has given credit to Ram Gopal Varma for his first Oscar.

He recalled the time when he was new and mentioned that Ram Gopal Varma gave him break in the industry with the 1991 film Kshana Kshanam. In an interview with Galatta Plus, MM Keeravani said, “Let me tell you something Bharadwaj garu. Ram Gopal Varma was my first Oscar. Now I received the Academy Award in 2023, it is my second Oscar. Let me tell you why. Because like all the people I approach around 51 people, they might have... some of them might have thrown my audio cassette into the trash can... never heard me... who cares? A stranger approaches you and asks you to listen to his tune... some of them might have liked but they are not interested. But that was my merit.”

Hey ⁦@mmkeeravaani⁩ I am feeling dead because only dead people are praised like this pic.twitter.com/u8c9X8kKQk — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 25, 2023

He further added, “Ram Gopal Varma gave me a chance to work for his movie Kshana Kshanam, but he was the 'Siva' Ram Gopal Varma... Siva played an Oscar role for him because it was his first movie being a mega-hit. And Ram Gopal Varma played an Oscar role in my career. He was my Oscar. So, who is this Keeravani who is this person... you never heard of him. But Mr Ram Gopal Varma is working with him now. That must be something. Book him, come on! Let's have him four our project also. That's how Ram Gopal Varma's association helped me in getting more chances. That's how he helped me a lot.”

Now Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to MM Keeravani's interview, he took to Twitter and dropped video on his Twitter with the caption, "Hey @mmkeeravaani I am feeling dead because only dead people are praised like this (cry face emoticons)."

