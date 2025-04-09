Ram Gopal Varma had, some time ago, penned a note of confession to himself in which he expressed regret for having failed to set his film Sathya as the benchmark for all his films.

Director Ram Gopal Varma has now assured ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga that he will surprise and shock him with his upcoming film ‘Syndicate’.

Taking to his X timeline to post a video clip of an interview in which Sandeep Reddy Vanga was seen expressing the desire to see Ram Gopal Varma make a film that will make anywhere between 800 to a 1000 crores, director Ram Gopal Varma said, “Hey @imvangasandeep. This is not a promise to you but it is to myself… I will more than surprise shock you with ‘Syndicate’.”

During the interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said,”I want him (Ram Gopal Varma) to do one film. Genuinely one film, which will make 800-1000 crores and go back to whatever you are doing now. I want you (RGV) to shock and surprise audience once again. I told him (RGV) also.”

It may be recalled that director Ram Gopal Varma had, some time ago, penned a note of confession to himself in which he expressed regret for having failed to set his film ‘Sathya’ as the benchmark for all his films.

In the note, he had promised that every film that he made henceforth would be made with a reverence towards why he wanted to become a director in the first place and announced his next film called ‘Syndicate’.

Ram Gopal Varma said that he had taken a vow to wash away all his cinema sins that he had committed over the past few years, with this just one single film called ‘Syndicate’.

He wrote, “In continuation to my confession note on ‘Satya’ film, I decided to make the biggest film ever. The film is called ‘Syndicate’. It’s about a terrifying organisation which threatens the very existence of India.”

“Syndicate is a futuristic story not set in the far away future , but what can happen even tomorrow or next week ..For example, the entire world woke up to Al Qaeda on September 11th 2001, but did not know its existence even on September 10th. Syndicate begins with a statement ‘Only man can be the most terrifying animal.’,“ Varma had said.

“This sets the stage for a chain of unimaginable but highly terrifying and intricately calculated events, orchestrated by a shadowy organisation called the Syndicate, whose only goal is to replace India with a new India.

“Syndicate will be a very scary film not due to any super natural elements , but because it will scarily expose, what horrors human beings can do. The film will deeply dwell into the cyclical nature of crime and terror proving that while we have our victories the dark truth is that crime and terror never die. They keep coming back in more deadlier forms. I took a vow to wash away all my cinema sins that I committed over the past few years with this just one single film called Syndicate. The cast and other details will be announced very soon,” he had then said.

