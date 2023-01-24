Ram Gopal Varma says he wants to suck SS Rajamouli's toe, adds he is part of 'assassination squad' to kill RRR director

Ram Gopal Varma-SS Rajamouli/File photos

SS Rajamouli is the man of the moment as his period-action blockbuster RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, created history for India by winning the Golden Globe award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu earlier this month. The same track, composed by MM Keeravani, has also been shortlisted in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Oscars.

Recently, a video went viral in which the celebrated Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron was seen telling SS Rajamouli how much he and his wife Suzy Amis loved the Telugu film. On the night of Monday, January 23, Ram Gopal Varma shared that video on his own Twitter handle and heaped extraordinary praise on Rajamouli.

In his first tweet sharing the video of the Hollywood and the Indian filmmakers, Varma wrote, "From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment."

From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now , no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment https://t.co/85gosw66qJ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2023

RGV, as he is fondly called in the industry, said in his next tweet that he wants to such Rajamouli's toe as the RRR director has surpassed every filmmaker in India. His tweet read, "Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every filmmaker from #KAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the Bhansalis of India and I want to suck your little toe for that."

Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every film maker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that https://t.co/KCgN0u2eJa — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2023

In his last series of tweets, RGV claimed that a few directors in India, out of their jealousy, have formed an assassination squad to eliminate Rajamouli and he himself is a part of the same. "And sir @ssrajamouli, please increase your security because there is a bunch of filmmakers in India who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you, of which I am also a part. Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down."

And sir @ssrajamouli , please increase ur security because there is a bunch of film makers in india who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you , of which I am also a part ..Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the final Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, and the final awards ceremony will take place on March 12. It is expected that RRR could gather a couple of nominations for the prestigious awards.



READ | 'RRR is Tollywood': Netizens slam Oscar-winner Jane Fonda for calling SS Rajamouli's blockbuster a 'Bollywood' film