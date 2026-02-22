Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandar 2 vs Toxic is 'brutal clash between two cultures of cinema': 'Battle between David and Goliath'

Ram Gopal Varma said the clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic is about different filmmaking styles, not North vs South cinema. Fans are buzzing online comparing Ranveer Singh and Yash, with both films releasing on March 19, 2026.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently commented on the upcoming box office clash between Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, both set to release on March 19, 2026. The online debate showed some viewers who saw it as a clash between North Indian and South Indian cinema, but Varma disagreed with this view. He explained that the situation is more about different filmmaking styles than regional competition.

Different approaches to filmmaking:

According to Varma, Dhurandhar 2 demonstrates intelligent writing which treats its audience as intelligent viewers. Varma claimed that Toxic presumes its viewers lack intelligence. He stated that the two opposing storytelling methods from the North-South divide conflict with each other because they represent different storytelling methods. The audience will respond to his work because of its quality, creative elements and his writing presents genuine artistic value. The study analysed box office competition between movies that used visual effects and star power and movies that concentrated on emotional storytelling.

Fan reactions and social media buzz:

The box office clash has created a social media phenomenon because fans are trying to predict which movie will succeed. Many people are arguing about which actor will lead the box office earnings between Ranveer Singh and Yash. Users have shared memes, reactions and comparisons about the upcoming films while they wait for both movies to release.

About the films:

The movie Dhurandhar 2 serves as a sequel to the successful spy thriller Dhurandhar, in which Ranveer Singh reprises his original character. The film Toxic marks Yash's return to the film industry through this project, which Aditya Dhar directs. The two films will serve as the main attractions for Indian audiences who will watch them during their 2026 release. Varma concluded that his comments are not about supporting one film over the other but about encouraging quality filmmaking in Indian cinema. The director wanted to observe which film the audience would choose because their excitement for both films had reached a peak.